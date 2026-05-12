Norway halts delivery of missiles for Malaysian Navy's LCS

Malaysia has been left shocked after Norway halted the delivery of missiles ordered in 2018 for the Royal Malaysian Navy’s Littoral Combat Ships (LCS). The missiles were meant to equip the LCS fleet as well as naval vessels KD Jebat and KD Lekiu.

KLUANG: Malaysia has been left “shocked” after Norway halted the delivery of missiles ordered in 2018 for the Royal Malaysia n Navy’s Littoral Combat Ships ( LCS ), says Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin.

He said the missiles, which were supposed to be delivered in March this year, were blocked after the Norwegian government refused to approve the export licence just days before shipment. Mohamed Khaled said the missiles were meant to equip the LCS fleet as well as naval vessels KD Jebat and KD Lekiu.

“Several days before delivery, without any warning, the Norwegian government informed us that it would not approve the export licence for the products. “After eight years, this is shocking and has affected us,” he told reporters after launching the Madani Economy Programme for the Armed Forces at the Fifth Battalion, Royal Malay Regiment (5 RAMD) in Batu 3 Camp here on Tuesday (May 12).

He said Putrajaya was addressing the matter through diplomatic channels, including discussions involving the prime ministers and foreign ministers of both countries.

“I may meet the Norwegian defence minister in Singapore at the end of this month to convey that we are not only shocked, but that this does not reflect the good relations between the two countries,” he said





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