Norway and Morocco Draw 1-1 in World Cup Warm-Up

Martin Odegaard's late equalizer earned Norway a 1-1 draw with Morocco in a World Cup warm-up match in New Jersey.

Norway and Morocco played to a 1-1 draw in an international friendly match at Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, New Jersey, on June 7, 2026, serving as a World Cup warm-up for both teams.

Morocco took an early lead in the seventh minute when Brahim Diaz thundered a shot from the edge of the penalty area into the net, giving his side a boost against the team that reached the semi-finals at the last World Cup in Qatar. Diaz, who finished as top scorer at the Africa Cup of Nations earlier this year but missed a penalty in the final, showcased his striking prowess.

Norway, however, refused to buckle under the hot conditions and steadily grew into the game. The equalizer came 15 minutes from time when captain Martin Odegaard finished smartly with his left foot after Oscar Bobb jinked into the penalty area and laid off a short pass. Odegaard's goal capped a period of sustained pressure from Norway, who pushed for a winner in the closing stages.

Kristian Thorstvedt came agonizingly close with nine minutes remaining, heading Julian Ryerson's free kick narrowly wide. Morocco had other opportunities to extend their lead. In the 30th minute, Abdessamad Ezzalzouli swiveled to hit a full volley from Diaz's cross but missed the target. Later, in the 57th minute, Diaz had a shot parried by Norway goalkeeper Orjan Nyland, and Neil El Aynaoui headed the rebound over the crossbar.

As the game wore on, Morocco found themselves pegged back and had to defend stoutly to avoid defeat. The match was part of both teams' preparations for the upcoming World Cup. Morocco open their campaign in Group C against Brazil in New York on Saturday, while Norway's first game in Group I is against Iraq in Boston on June 16. The friendly allowed both sides to test their tactics and player combinations under match conditions.

Norway showed resilience in coming from behind, while Morocco demonstrated their ability to create chances from open play. The midfield battle was intense, with Norway's Sander Berge and Morocco's Sofyan Amrabat anchoring their respective teams. Overall, the draw provided a useful benchmark for both coaches as they finalize their World Cup squads and strategies





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