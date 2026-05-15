North Korea's Women's Soccer Team to Play in South Korea for First Time Since 2018

The Naegohyang Women's FC soccer players arrived in Beijing on May 12, 2026, and are set to arrive in South Korea by air from Beijing. The team will play against Suwon FC Women in the semi-finals of the Women's Asian Champions League in Suwon, South Korea, on May 20. This match will be the first time that a sports team from North Korea has played in South Korea since 2018.

North Korea 's Naegohyang Women's FC soccer players arrive at an airport in Beijing on May 12, 2026. The Naegohyang squad are set to arrive in South Korea by air from Beijing.

- Inter-Korean Sports Exchange Association via The Korea Herald/ANN SEOUL: Tickets in South Korea for a rare match against a visiting North Korean team sold out within half a day, Seoul's football association said on Friday (May 15). All 7,087 general admission tickets for the game on May 20 between home side Suwon FC Women and Naegohyang Women's FC were snapped up within about 12 hours of going on sale on Tuesday, an official from the Korea Football Association said.

The two sides meet in the semi-finals of the Women's Asian Champions League in the city of Suwon, about 35 kilometres south of Seoul. It will be the first time that a sports team from isolated and nuclear-armed North Korea has played in the neighbouring South since 2018. The two Koreas remain technically at war because the 1950-53 conflict ended in an armistice, not a peace treaty.

As the Champions League is a club competition, national flags and anthems will not be used during the match, local reports said. Seoul's unification ministry said it will provide 300 million won (US$200,000) to support South Korean civic groups planning to cheer both teams at the match. The winner of the semi-final will advance to the final of Asia's top women's club competition in Suwon on May 23, against either Australia's Melbourne City or Japan's Tokyo Verdy Beleza.

North Korea are traditionally strong in women's football, especially at youth level, where they have won multiple World Cups in recent years. - AF





staronline / 🏆 4. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

North Korea Women's Soccer Suwon FC Women Naegohyang Women's FC Women's Asian Champions League Inter-Korean Sports Exchange Association The Korea Herald/ANN Seoul Tickets Sold Out Supporting South Korean Civic Groups North Korea's Women's Football Strength World Cups

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Vietnam Ramps Up Imps of Refined Oil After Gulf Crisis, But Consumer Prices and Trade Deficits RiseVietnam's customs data shows that the country significantly increased imports of refined oil products in the March to April period, due to a decline in crude shipments from Singapore and China. Imports from Malaysia and South Korea rose, with South Korea emerging as Vietnam's top oil supplier, and China's export restrictions impacted both aviation and fuel supplies.

Read more »

China-US trade talks start in South KoreaAnthropic said that Claude Mythos was too dangerous to release to the public. That claim has reopened an old debate over cybersecurity.

Read more »

Looming Samsung Electronics walkout raises economic, political stakes in South KoreaSINGAPORE: Asian stocks found their footing after an initial selloff on Wednesday, helped by a turnaround in Korean shares as revived AI optimism dwarfed concerns about stalled talks between Washington and Tehran and hotter-than-expected U.S. inflation.

Read more »

First inter-Korean clash in eight years as women’s clubs meet in Asian Champions League semi-finalsSEOUL, May 14 — A women’s football club will on Sunday be the first sports team from North Korea to visit neighbouring South Korea in eight years.The isolated and nuclear-armed...

Read more »