North Korea’s Women’s Football Team Leaves South Korea After Asian Champions League Win

North Korea’s women’s football team left South Korea on Sunday after winning the Asian Football Confederation Women’s Champions League, maintaining a calm demeanor under strained inter-Korean ties.

Members of North Korea ’s Naegohyang Women’s FC left a hotel in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, on Sunday (May 24), a day after defeating Japan’s Tokyo Verdy Beleza in the final of the Asian Football Confederation Women’s Champions League at Suwon World Cup Stadium.

The North Korean women's football team maintained a stony-faced, restrained demeanour in what appeared to be a carefully staged display amid strained inter-Korean ties. Naegohyang Women's FC arrived at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, to board an Air China flight to Beijing for a stopover before flying back to Pyongyang.

The team, led by head coach Ri Yu-il, walked in near-formation to the check-in counters, looking straight ahead, despite some pro-North Korea activists shouting congratulations on their victory and calling out encouraging messages to the team, appealing for a rematch in the future. Naegohyang Women's FC is comprised of 27 players and 12 staff members, marking a significant milestone as the first group of North Korean athletes to travel to the South in eight years and the first-ever North Korean women's football team to set foot on South Korean soil.

The North Korean women’s team defeated Tokyo Verdy Beleza 1-0 in the final of the Asian Football Confederation Women’s Champions League at Suwon Stadium in Suwon, 30 kilometers south of Seoul, on Saturday. The prize money for the championship, worth US$1 million, will not be sent directly to North Korea due to international sanctions over its nuclear and missile programmes in violation of UN Security Council resolutions, instead, being held by FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation in reserve to cover expenses, allowing North Korea to use them to participate in future international tournaments





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North Korea Women's Football Asian Football Confederation Women’S Champions Lea South Korea Tokyo Verdy Beleza Ri Yu-Il

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