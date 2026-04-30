Nora Danish Opens Up About Transitioning to Friendship with Mickey Ayo and Harmonious Relationship with Ex-Husbands

Malaysian actress Nora Danish discusses her shift to a platonic friendship with financial consultant Mickey Ayo and her amicable relationships with her ex-husbands, emphasizing mutual respect and co-parenting for their children.

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian actress Nora Danish , 44, has confirmed that her relationship with financial consultant Mickey Ayo has now shifted to a platonic friendship, despite previously exploring a deeper connection.

Nora explained that their past relationship could not be sustained, and both parties mutually agreed to pursue separate paths in life without any lingering resentment or conflict. At present, Nora remains single and is not involved in any romantic relationship. She acknowledged that while there was once a process of getting to know each other on a deeper level, they ultimately decided to go their separate ways.

This decision was made amicably, as both were occupied with their respective commitments and faced misunderstandings on various fronts. Maintaining a friendship was deemed the best course of action. Nora shared these insights during a media interaction at the premiere of Poskad Cinta Dari Istanbul, an UTV Original production, held in the capital yesterday. Simultaneously, the actress clarified that her relationships with her ex-husbands remain cordial, primarily for the sake of their children.

She emphasized that they are comfortable sustaining a friendship and strive to be good parents to their kids. When asked about the possibility of reuniting with her former husband, Nedim Nazri, Nora dismissed the notion. She stated that the decision not to reconcile was based on mutual maturity and comfort after experiencing various life phases. I am very comfortable with my current relationship with my ex-husbands.

We maintain a good rapport for the sake of our children. If people expect us to reunite, I believe we are happier this way at the moment.

However, I cannot say never because everything is in Allahs hands. What I can say is that my ex-husbands and I are very comfortable being friends and collaborating as parents to care for our children. There is nothing more to it, she added





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Nora Danish Mickey Ayo Friendship Ex-Husbands Co-Parenting

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