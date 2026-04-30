Non-Aligned Movement Could Regain Prominence Amidst Global Instability

Expert Jomo Kwame Sundaram suggests the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) could play a vital role in a fragmented world, emphasizing the need for multilateralism and adapting to new forms of power beyond traditional military strength. He highlights the weaponization of interdependence and the vulnerabilities of interconnected systems.

The Non-Aligned Movement ( NAM ) possesses the potential to reclaim a significant role in the increasingly volatile and fragmented global geopolitical landscape. This assertion comes from Professor Dr. Jomo Kwame Sundaram , a Research Advisor at the Khazanah Research Institute, during his address at the Allianz Centre for Governance (ACG) Distinguished Speaker Series at the University of Malaya.

The series, titled 'The New World Order Is No Order, Let Alone New,' served as a platform for Dr. Sundaram to elaborate on the shifting dynamics of international power. He explained that NAM was originally established during the Cold War era as a direct response to a unipolar world and the conflicts between major powers – specifically the United States and the Soviet Union.

However, Dr. Sundaram emphasized that the current global situation cannot be adequately understood through the lens of past frameworks. Instead, the world is undergoing a substantial transformation in the nature of power, encompassing geostrategic, geo-economic, and geopolitical dimensions. Dr. Sundaram underscored the continued relevance of NAM’s core principles, particularly its commitment to peace, development, and justice.

He argued that smaller and medium-sized nations often lack substantial individual influence, making the preservation of the United Nations (UN) and other multilateral organizations critically important. These institutions provide a platform for collective action and a counterbalance to the dominance of larger powers. Malaysia, he noted, has a rich history within NAM, having previously held the chairmanship and hosted a summit during the administration of Tun Dr. Mahathir Mohamad.

He believes this role can be continued and strengthened in alignment with current changes, but with an adapted approach that reflects the new realities of global geopolitics. The traditional understanding of power, solely based on military strength, is no longer sufficient. Power now extends to encompass technological advancements, global economic networks, and the interconnectedness of nations, all of which can be leveraged as instruments of pressure.

The evolving nature of power also includes the increasing sophistication of weaponry and the vulnerabilities inherent in modern systems. Dr. Sundaram highlighted that advancements in technology, particularly in precision strikes, allow even nations perceived as weaker to pose significant challenges. Sophisticated weapon systems are now susceptible to highly accurate, targeted missiles and drones. He further elaborated on the concepts of ‘weaponization of interdependence’ and ‘single points of failure’ within the global system.

The tariffs imposed by the administration of former US President Donald Trump serve as a prime example of utilizing interdependence as a weapon, given the US’s historical position as the ultimate consumer in the global economy. This demonstrates how economic leverage can be employed to exert political influence. The world is witnessing a shift where economic dependencies are being strategically weaponized, creating vulnerabilities that can be exploited.

The interconnectedness that once fostered cooperation is now being used as a tool for coercion. The need for a more balanced and equitable international order, as championed by NAM, is therefore more pressing than ever. The movement’s principles of non-alignment and peaceful coexistence offer a potential pathway towards navigating this complex and uncertain future





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Non-Aligned Movement NAM Geopolitics International Relations Multilateralism Global Power Jomo Kwame Sundaram Malaysia United Nations Economic Interdependence

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