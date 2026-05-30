Nomura's Laser Digital Gains Conditional Approval for US National Trust Bank Charter

Nomura's digital asset subsidiary Laser Digital has secured conditional approval for a national trust bank charter in the US, allowing it to hold and manage tokenized, digital, and conventional assets under federal supervision. The move highlights growing institutional crypto adoption amid clearer US regulations.

Nomura 's digital asset subsidiary Laser Digital has achieved a significant milestone by securing conditional approval for a national trust bank charter from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC).

This conditional approval marks the latest development in the increasing integration of digital assets into traditional finance, driven by the Trump administration's more favorable stance toward cryptocurrencies. Upon receiving full approval, Laser Digital will be authorized to hold and administer tokenized, digital, and conventional assets in the United States under federal supervision.

The approval is contingent on the firm meeting certain conditions, including minimum capital requirements, but Laser Digital has clarified that it does not intend to take deposits or provide lending services. This move underscores the growing institutional confidence in digital assets as regulatory frameworks become more defined. Laser Digital, headquartered in Zurich and spun out of Nomura in 2022, primarily serves institutional clients by facilitating crypto trading and providing exposure to digital asset classes.

With over $250 million under management, the firm has established itself as a key player in the crypto space. The new subsidiary, Laser Digital National Trust Bank, will operate in the U.S. and aim to help clients move money across traditional currencies, stablecoins, and other digital assets. It will also handle cross-border payments and manage collateral across both crypto and traditional markets.

Additionally, the bank will offer custody services for digital assets, ensuring secure storage and settlement. This development is a testament to the growing demand for regulated digital asset services among institutional investors. The broader regulatory environment has played a crucial role in this evolution. The passage of legislation such as the GENIUS Act has provided clarity around stablecoins and tokenized assets, boosting institutional confidence.

The shift is evident as digital assets have gained mainstream prominence, attracting substantial investments in related infrastructure from legacy financial firms. For instance, BNY Mellon, the world's largest custodian bank, launched a tokenized deposit service earlier this year, drawing interest from major market players like the New York Stock Exchange parent Intercontinental Exchange and trading firm Citadel Securities.

This boom has also spurred more firms to seek national trust bank charters, with at least 15 applications for OCC-regulated bank charters submitted by digital asset-related firms since the start of 2025, according to S&P Global data. Laser Digital's conditional approval is a clear indicator of the accelerating convergence between traditional banking and digital assets, setting the stage for wider adoption and innovation in the financial sector.

This development reflects a broader trend where traditional financial institutions are increasingly embracing digital assets, driven by regulatory clarity and client demand. The momentum is expected to continue as more firms apply for similar charters and integrate crypto services





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