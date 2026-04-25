No Proof Lemon Water and Olive Oil Mixture Improves Skin, Experts Say

Dermatologists and dietitians debunk the viral claim that consuming lemon water and olive oil consecutively can lead to clearer, glowing skin, citing a lack of scientific evidence and potential health risks.

The pursuit of clear, radiant skin is a common desire, leading many to explore various remedies. A recent viral video on social media promoted a concoction of lemon water and olive oil , consumed consecutively for ten days, as a quick fix for achieving a glowing complexion.

However, medical experts are debunking this claim, stating there is no scientific evidence to support its effectiveness. Consultant dermatologist Datin Dr Nur Ashikin Ahmad emphasized the lack of supporting evidence for the assertion that olive oil and lemon can improve skin clarity or radiance. While olive oil offers health benefits due to its healthy fats and antioxidants, its consumption doesn't automatically translate to better skin.

She highlighted the importance of evidence-based claims in the medical field, noting that the Mediterranean diet, which includes olive oil, has been linked to reduced acne, but this doesn't equate to a direct benefit from consuming olive oil and lemon specifically. Dr Nur Ashikin, practicing at Sunway Velocity Medical Centre, further pointed out the absence of clear dosage guidelines for this remedy, rendering it an illegitimate treatment for skin problems.

Safe dosages require rigorous study, and currently, incorporating olive oil and lemon into a balanced diet – such as in salads – is a more sensible approach than daily direct consumption. She also cautioned against excessive lemon intake, which can erode tooth enamel and cause gastric issues, particularly for those with sensitive stomachs. The acidity of lemon poses a risk to dental health and can exacerbate conditions like gastritis or acid reflux.

The perceived improvements some individuals might experience while trying this remedy are likely attributable to broader lifestyle changes, such as improved diet, increased sleep, regular exercise, and reduced consumption of processed foods. These holistic changes, rather than the lemon and olive oil mixture itself, are more likely responsible for any positive skin changes. The viral nature of such remedies is often fueled by their simplicity, affordability, and the appeal of a 'natural' solution promising rapid results.

Dietitian Jazlina Syahrul from Hospital Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah, Universiti Putra Malaysia, corroborated this view, stating that there's no research demonstrating additional benefits from combining olive oil and lemon compared to consuming them individually. She described the combination as 'neutral to moderately beneficial' based on the inherent properties of each ingredient, but not as a targeted therapeutic intervention.

Jazlina highlighted the benefits of olive oil – its unsaturated fats, polyphenols, and association with reduced cardiovascular risk and improved vitamin absorption – and lemon – its vitamin C content, fibre, and citric acid, which support immunity, collagen production, and iron absorption. Both can be included in a daily diet in moderation, but mindful consumption of olive oil is crucial for weight management due to its high energy density.

Ultimately, experts emphasize that skin conditions require proper assessment to determine the underlying causes, which can range from hormonal factors and genetics to unsuitable skincare products. Relying on unproven remedies can be ineffective and potentially harmful, while a holistic approach to health and skincare, guided by professional advice, is the most reliable path to achieving healthy, radiant skin





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