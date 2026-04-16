No Need for Emergency Declaration to Postpone State Elections, Says Perikatan Nasional Chief

Perikatan Nasional Chairman Datuk Seri Dr. Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar stated that there is no necessity to declare a state of emergency to postpone the Johor and Melaka State Elections. He highlighted that the current national situation differs from the COVID-19 pandemic era, which required strict movement controls. While acknowledging that circumstances can change, he emphasized that an emergency declaration is not currently warranted.

Datuk Seri Dr. Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar, the Chairman of Perikatan Nasional (PN) and also the Menteri Besar of Terengganu, has asserted that there is no immediate need to declare a state of emergency to postpone the upcoming State Elections in Johor and Melaka. He conveyed this stance, explaining that the current national circumstances are markedly different from the period when the COVID-19 pandemic necessitated stringent movement restrictions and comprehensive control measures. Dr.

Ahmad Samsuri elaborated that his current assessment indicates no requirement for an emergency declaration. However, he prudently added that the situation is fluid and could potentially evolve within the next one to two months, with any future decisions being contingent on the prevailing national conditions. This observation was made by him during his attendance at the Pas Terengganu Aidilfitri Open House event held in Kuala Terengganu. His remarks were a direct response to a proposal put forth by the Member of Parliament for Kota Melaka, Khoo Poay Tiong. Mr. Khoo had suggested that the Melaka State Government should submit a petition to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to declare an emergency. The rationale behind Mr. Khoo's proposal was to defer the State Elections, citing the current economic pressures faced by the populace due to a rising cost of living, exacerbated by the global fuel crisis. Transitioning to the broader topic of election preparations, Dr. Ahmad Samsuri acknowledged that all political parties are anticipated to encounter distinct challenges as they gear up for the elections. These challenges are expected to be particularly pronounced given the prevailing economic climate. He further noted that the decision regarding the timing of the elections, whether they will be held concurrently or separately, will ultimately depend on the collective decisions made by the respective states involved. This suggests a degree of autonomy for each state in determining their electoral schedules, a factor that will undoubtedly influence the strategic planning and resource allocation for all participating political entities. The current economic climate, characterized by rising inflation and increased living costs, presents a significant backdrop against which any electoral contest will be waged. Voters' priorities are likely to be heavily influenced by their economic well-being, making economic policy a central theme in campaign messaging. Political parties will need to present credible and appealing solutions to address these concerns to garner public support. The complexity of coordinating election dates across multiple states also adds another layer of logistical and political consideration. Whether a synchronized approach or individual state-level decisions prevail will have implications for campaign logistics, voter turnout, and the overall political narrative of the election cycle. The differing economic situations and political landscapes within each state might necessitate tailored approaches to campaign strategies and voter engagement. Parties will need to demonstrate an understanding of local issues and concerns while also articulating a national vision. The potential for an emergency declaration, even if currently deemed unnecessary, highlights the sensitivity of the political situation and the underlying anxieties regarding public health and economic stability. The possibility of unforeseen events, such as a resurgence of health concerns or further economic shocks, could rapidly alter the decision-making calculus. Therefore, political actors are likely to remain vigilant and adaptable, ready to respond to evolving circumstances. The interplay between economic pressures, public sentiment, and the electoral process is a critical dynamic that will shape the political discourse in the coming months. The ability of political parties to effectively address the cost of living crisis and demonstrate a clear path towards economic recovery will be paramount to their success. The upcoming state elections, therefore, represent a significant juncture for both the ruling parties and the opposition, offering an opportunity to gauge public opinion and solidify political mandates. The nuanced approach to election scheduling, considering both state-specific contexts and broader national implications, underscores the complex governance challenges facing Malaysia





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State Elections Emergency Declaration Perikatan Nasional Cost Of Living Crisis Election Preparedness

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