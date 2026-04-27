No Immediate Negeri Sembilan State Election Expected, Decision Rests with Governor

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim stated that a Negeri Sembilan state election is unlikely at this time, deferring to the decision of the state Governor and the State Legislative Assembly following a withdrawal of support from BN assembly members.

Kuala Lumpur – Recent political developments in Negeri Sembilan have sparked speculation regarding a potential state election , however, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim indicated that an immediate election is unlikely.

Speaking at the launch of the Huawei Innovation Centre & AI Lab at The Exchange 106@TRX in Kuala Lumpur, Anwar stated that the final decision rests with the Yang di-Pertuan Besar (Governor) of Negeri Sembilan and the state legislative assembly. He emphasized that while a state election is currently improbable, the situation remains subject to the Governor’s discretion and the proceedings of the State Legislative Assembly.

Anwar, who also chairs the Pakatan Harapan coalition, refrained from providing definitive details regarding the administration of Negeri Sembilan, stating that any announcements would be made when the time is appropriate. This cautious approach reflects the sensitivity of the situation and the need to respect the constitutional roles of both the Governor and the state assembly.

The current political uncertainty stems from a recent move by fourteen state assembly members from Barisan Nasional (BN) to withdraw their support for the state government led by Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun. This withdrawal of support has created a precarious situation, potentially leading to a vote of no confidence or a dissolution of the state assembly.

The Prime Minister’s comments suggest a preference for stability and a desire to avoid an election if possible, but ultimately the decision is not within his direct control. The focus now shifts to the Governor and the state assembly members as they navigate this complex political landscape. In response to the unfolding events, UMNO President Datuk Seri Dr. Ahmad Zahid Hamidi announced his intention to meet with Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in the near future to discuss the matter.

The upcoming meeting is expected to address the actions of the fourteen BN assembly members who have withdrawn their support for the Negeri Sembilan state government. This meeting signifies a collaborative effort to find a resolution to the political impasse and to determine the best course of action for the state. The withdrawal of support by the BN assembly members represents a significant challenge to the current state administration and raises questions about its stability.

The outcome of the meeting between Anwar and Zahid will likely play a crucial role in shaping the future of Negeri Sembilan’s political landscape. The situation highlights the delicate balance of power within the state and the importance of maintaining political stability. The Prime Minister’s statement and the planned meeting between party leaders underscore the seriousness with which the matter is being treated and the commitment to finding a peaceful and constitutional resolution.

The Huawei Innovation Centre launch provided a backdrop for these political discussions, demonstrating the government’s continued focus on technological advancement alongside its commitment to addressing political challenges





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Negeri Sembilan State Election Anwar Ibrahim UMNO Barisan Nasional Political Crisis

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