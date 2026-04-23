Nissan Serena e-POWER: Bridging the EV Gap for Malaysian Families

The All-New Nissan Serena e-POWER offers a unique solution for Malaysian families considering electric vehicles, combining the benefits of an electric motor with the convenience of a traditional engine. It prioritizes passenger comfort with features designed to minimize motion sickness and offers practical innovations like a Dual Back Door and hands-free power sliding doors.

For many Malaysia n families, the allure of electric vehicle s (EVs) is strong, yet practical concerns often linger. Questions about charging infrastructure – location, wait times, and availability during peak travel periods like returning to hometowns – are common roadblocks.

Nissan addresses these anxieties with the latest iteration of the Serena, positioning it as a ‘second home on the road’ and offering a unique solution that blends the benefits of electric driving with the convenience of a traditional engine. This isn’t a conventional EV requiring plug-in charging; instead, it features an onboard power plant that operates efficiently, delivering the instant torque and smooth acceleration of an electric motor without the range anxiety.

In a time where both fuel costs and personal time are highly valued, Nissan’s e-POWER technology promises a future where families can embrace electrification without disrupting their established lifestyles. Beyond the innovative powertrain, the new Serena prioritizes passenger comfort, particularly addressing the widespread issue of motion sickness. Recognizing that this is a frequent complaint, especially among children, Nissan has implemented a comprehensive approach to stability engineering.

The vehicle is equipped with front stabilizers and shock absorbers designed to minimize body roll and counteract wind sway, ensuring a more stable ride on Malaysia’s diverse road conditions. Furthermore, the seats have been meticulously engineered, drawing inspiration from the neutral posture of astronauts in zero gravity. These seats provide optimal support for the spine and hips and are specifically designed to reduce head movement during turns and lane changes, thereby mitigating the sensory conflict that triggers nausea.

This physical stability is enhanced by the cabin’s design, featuring large windows that offer expansive views from every row, allowing passengers to maintain a clear visual connection with the horizon – a natural remedy for car sickness. The quiet cabin environment, facilitated by the discreet operation of the e-POWER system, further contributes to a relaxing and comfortable journey, allowing passengers to focus on conversation rather than the commute.

Nissan’s philosophy of ‘Omotenashi’ – anticipating and fulfilling a guest’s needs – is deeply embedded in the Serena’s design. The vehicle is conceived as an extension of the family home, offering thoughtful features that enhance everyday convenience. The Dual Back Door system addresses the challenges of parking in tight spaces, allowing users to open only the upper portion of the tailgate for easy access to groceries or school bags.

Hands-free power sliding doors, activated by a simple kick sensor, simplify entry and exit, particularly for parents juggling children and belongings. The flexible 7-seater layout adapts to various needs, transforming from a comfortable lounge for long journeys to a spacious cargo area for errands. A walk-through cabin design enables parents to easily attend to children in different rows without leaving the vehicle.

The interior is complemented by a premium tech suite, including a comprehensive driver information display and rear entertainment screens, ensuring that even extended travel feels enjoyable. The All-New Nissan Serena e-POWER represents a significant step forward in family transportation, seamlessly integrating efficiency, comfort, and convenience to redefine the Malaysian commute





Soya_Cincau / 🏆 16. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Nissan Serena E-POWER EV Electric Vehicle MPV Malaysia Motion Sickness Family Car

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

TNB ready to assist in KLIA power disruption probeKUALA LUMPUR: Here is a recap of the announcements that made headlines in Corporate Malaysia.

Read more »

US Supreme Court to assess FCC power to fine in clash with wireless carriersPUTRAJAYA: Over 4,700 workers have lost their jobs in the first 16 days of April, says Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir.

Read more »

Malaysian Film Incentives Protect Local Workers and Boost IndustryThe Fimi incentives are designed to safeguard the rights of local workers in the Malaysian film industry by encouraging filmmakers to utilize local companies and talent. Finas is also focused on promoting international sales of Malaysian content and nurturing new talent through youth training programs. Recent international recognition of Malaysian films like Mother Bumi and film lab productions highlights the growing quality and potential of the industry.

Read more »

Japan Imposes Strict New Rules on Power Bank Usage on FlightsJapan is introducing stringent regulations regarding power bank usage on airplanes starting April 24, 2026, including a ban on in-flight charging and limits on the number of units allowed. These rules are designed to enhance aviation safety following a rise in battery-related incidents.

Read more »

114 Illegal Immigrants Detained in Kuala Krai Hydro Power Project RaidMalaysian Immigration Department Kelantan detained 114 illegal immigrants from Bangladesh, Pakistan, Myanmar, Indonesia, and China during a raid at a hydro power project site. Investigations are underway under the Immigration Act 1959/63. The operation involved multiple agencies including police and labor departments.

Read more »

Nissan Serena e-POWER: A Second Home on the Road for Malaysian FamiliesThe All-New Nissan Serena e-POWER offers a unique solution for Malaysian families seeking the benefits of electric driving without the range anxiety, combining a traditional engine with electric motor technology and prioritizing passenger comfort and convenience.

Read more »