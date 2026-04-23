Nissan Serena e-POWER: A Second Home on the Road for Malaysian Families

The All-New Nissan Serena e-POWER offers a unique solution for Malaysian families seeking the benefits of electric driving without the range anxiety, combining a traditional engine with electric motor technology and prioritizing passenger comfort and convenience.

For many Malaysia n families, the allure of electric vehicle s (EVs) is strong, yet practical concerns often linger. Questions about charging infrastructure – location, wait times, and availability during peak travel periods like returning to hometowns – are common roadblocks.

Nissan addresses these anxieties with the latest iteration of the Serena, positioning it as a ‘second home on the road’ and offering a unique solution that blends the benefits of electric driving with the convenience of a traditional engine. This isn’t a conventional EV requiring plug-in charging; instead, it features an onboard power plant that operates efficiently, delivering the instant torque and smooth acceleration of an electric motor without the range anxiety.

In a time where both fuel costs and personal time are highly valued, this technology promises a future where families can embrace electrification without disrupting their established lifestyles. One significant issue often overlooked in MPV design is passenger comfort, particularly the susceptibility to motion sickness, especially among children. Nissan has proactively tackled this problem through a comprehensive approach encompassing seat design and advanced stability engineering.

The Serena isn’t merely equipped with comfortable seats; it incorporates features designed to minimize body roll and sway, common occurrences on Malaysian roads. A front stabilizer bar and amplitude dampers in the front bumper work in tandem to provide a more planted and stable ride. Inspired by the neutral body position experienced by astronauts in zero gravity, the seats are ergonomically engineered to provide optimal support for the spine and hips.

Critically, they are designed to reduce head movement during turns and lane changes, mitigating the sensory conflict that triggers nausea. This physical stability is further enhanced by the cabin’s design, featuring large windows that offer expansive views from every row, allowing passengers to maintain a clear visual connection with the horizon – a natural remedy for car sickness.

The quiet cabin environment, facilitated by the discreet operation of the e-POWER system, ensures that the focus remains on conversation and connection, rather than the journey itself. Nissan’s philosophy of ‘Omotenashi’ – anticipating and fulfilling a guest’s needs – is deeply embedded in the Serena’s design. It transcends the concept of a mere vehicle, transforming the cabin into a functional extension of the family home.

Practical innovations like the Dual Back Door address everyday challenges, allowing access to the cargo area even in tight parking spaces. The hands-free automatic sliding doors, activated by a simple kick sensor, provide effortless entry and exit, particularly useful for parents juggling children and belongings. The flexible 7-seater layout adapts to various needs, transitioning seamlessly from a comfortable lounge for long journeys to a spacious cargo carrier.

A walk-through cabin design allows parents to easily attend to children in different rows without having to exit the vehicle. The interior is complemented by a premium tech suite, including a digital dashboard providing essential information at a glance and rear entertainment screens to keep passengers engaged during travel. The All-New Nissan Serena e-POWER represents a significant step forward in family transportation, combining efficiency, comfort, and convenience to create a driving experience that prioritizes the moments that matter.

It’s a vehicle designed to alleviate the stresses of commuting and enhance the joy of family travel, offering the best of both worlds – the thrill of electric power and the freedom of a traditional engine. The experience of driving an electric motor is something that needs to be felt to be truly understood, with its instant responsiveness and smooth acceleration. Families are encouraged to visit their nearest Nissan showroom for a test drive and discover the difference for themselves





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Nissan Serena E-POWER MPV Electric Vehicle EV Malaysia Family Car Motion Sickness Omotenashi

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