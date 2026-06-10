Nine-year-old boy dies after being hit by SUV in Rembau

A nine-year-old boy died after being hit by a sport utility vehicle (SUV) in an incident on Jalan Program Perumahan Rakyat (PPR) Legong Ulu, Kota here yesterday afternoon. The incident occurred when the car driven by a 42-year-old woman collided with the victim who was playing on the road in the residential area. The cause of the accident was believed to be due to the victim's carelessness when crossing the road before being hit by the vehicle.

A nine-year-old boy died after being hit by a sport utility vehicle ( SUV ) in an incident on Jalan Program Perumahan Rakyat (PPR) Legong Ulu, Kota here yesterday afternoon.

Deputy Superintendent Azmi Ali, Rembau District Police Chief's Deputy, said the incident occurred around 5.30 pm when the car driven by a 42-year-old woman collided with the victim who was playing on the road in the residential area. Azmi said the initial investigation found that the accident occurred when the woman was on her way from Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Legong Ulu to the PPR Legong Ulu residential area.

Upon arriving at the scene, the vehicle collided with the victim who was playing on the road in the residential area. As a result of the collision, the victim suffered severe head injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle, who is a teacher, did not suffer any injuries.

Azmi said the investigation found that the cause of the accident was believed to be due to the victim's carelessness when crossing the road before being hit by the vehicle. The victim's body was taken to the Rembau Hospital Forensic Unit for autopsy while the vehicle will be sent to the Pusat Pemeriksaan Kenderaan Berkomputer (Puspakom) Senawang for inspection. The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 and the investigation is ongoing.





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Rembau SUV Nine-Year-Old Boy Accident Carelessness

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