Nine Sabah Pan Borneo Highway Packages Expected to Open This Year, Easing Traffic Congestion in Kota Kinabalu

Deputy Works Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan announced that nine work packages under Phase 1A of the Sabah Pan Borneo Highway project are expected to be fully completed and opened to motorists this year. These packages are PK1 (Sindumin to Kampung Melalia), PK3 (Beaufort to Bongawan), PK4 (Bongawan to Papar), PK7 (Inanam to Sepanggar), PK8 (Sepanggar to Berungis), PK10 (Pituru to Rampayan Laut), PK11 (Kampung Maya to Baungon), PK29 (Moynod to Sapi Nangoh) and PK30 (Sapi Nangoh to Telupid. The completion of these packages is expected to ease the city's traffic congestion in April 2026.

Traffic building up in Kota Kinabalu in April 2026. Deputy Works Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan said nine Pan Borneo Highway packages in Sabah are set to open this year, which are expected to ease the city’s traffic congestion.

Plus, enjoy an additional FREE RM10 when you sign up using code VERSAMM10 with a min. cash-in of RM100 today. T&Cs apply. KOTA KINABALU, May 13 — Nine work packages under Phase 1A of the Sabah Pan Borneo Highway project are expected to be fully completed and opened to motorists this year, Deputy Works Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan said.

The packages are PK1 (Sindumin to Kampung Melalia), PK3 (Beaufort to Bongawan), PK4 (Bongawan to Papar), PK7 (Inanam to Sepanggar), PK8 (Sepanggar to Berungis), PK10 (Pituru to Rampayan Laut), PK11 (Kampung Maya to Baungon), PK29 (Moynod to Sapi Nangoh) and PK30 (Sapi Nangoh to Telupid). Previously, four out of the 15 work packages under Phase 1A were completed in stages between 2023 and 2025.

Another nine packages are expected to be completed this year, and this is certainly good news for the people of Sabah. Phase 1 of the Sabah Pan Borneo Highway project comprises 35 work packages covering a total alignment of 706km from Sindumin to Tawau. Ahmad said another four work packages are expected to be completed next year, namely PK2 (Kampung Melalia to Beaufort), PK12 (Sarang to Temuno), PK19 (IGN Estate to Agri Harvest) and PK28 (Batu 32 Sandakan to Moynod).

We also expect 12 work packages to be completed in 2028, another three in 2029 and the final three packages by 2030. I do hope that any package that can be expedited will be accelerated to resolve long-standing issues faced by the people. He also noted that two work packages involving the Putatan and Manggatal routes would be opened to motorists from July, allowing traffic to bypass Kota Kinabalu.

This will help reduce congestion, and road users who do not have business in Kota Kinabalu are encouraged to use the route to ensure smoother travel. — Bernam





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Sabah Pan Borneo Highway Phase 1A Work Packages Completion Opening Easing Traffic Congestion Kota Kinabalu Deputy Works Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan Sabah Public Works Department Wisma Pan Borneo Putatan Manggatal Routes Traffic Bypass

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