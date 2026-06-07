Night‑Time Roti Kahwin Revives a Classic Breakfast Bread in Tawau

Ahmat Ashar's Roti Kahwin Malam serves freshly baked white bread with a range of sweet and savory fillings from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m., turning a typical Malaysian breakfast item into a popular evening snack despite challenges posed by the pandemic.

In Tawau , Sabah, a modest venture is turning a traditional Malaysian breakfast staple into an unexpected evening treat. Roti Kahwin Malam, founded by 36‑year‑old Ahmat Ashar, offers freshly baked white bread that was once associated with early‑morning coffee, now served hot from the oven between 2 p.m. and 10 p.m. The shop's concept is simple yet daring: shift the usual daytime market for roti kahwin to the night, giving customers a warm, soft bun that arrives still steaming, topped with a variety of fillings chosen to suit individual tastes.

Ahmat explains that the idea emerged when he noticed the daytime market saturated with similar stalls. By focusing on the night‑time crowd, he hoped to change consumer habits and prove that the beloved bun could be a satisfying snack after work or during late‑night gatherings.

Over time, regular patrons have embraced the novelty, discovering that the softer, denser texture of his breads - produced without commercial dough‑rising machines but through natural fermentation - offers a comforting alternative to the crispier, thinner varieties found elsewhere. The operation is a small‑scale but busy kitchen employing five staff members who together produce roughly 500 loaves each day, using about 100 kg of flour.

Ahmat, a former Royal Malaysian Navy sailor, insists on preserving a handcrafted approach: the dough is allowed to rise naturally, then baked or steamed to achieve a pillowy interior and a lightly browned crust. Customers can choose from popular toppings such as kaya‑butter spread, toasted roti kahwin, chocolate‑filled, sagon‑flavored, or cheese‑topped versions.

The menu also extends beyond the classic bun, featuring items like cakoi (fried twisted dough), cakoi kahwin, baked pau, and steamed pau, all built around the same soft‑bread base. Since opening its doors in 2019 on Jalan Kuhara off Jalan Melati, the shop has seen a steady increase in foot traffic, with many patrons appreciating the novelty of a warm, sweet‑savory bite after sundown. The business, however, has faced significant hurdles.

The COVID‑19 pandemic caused a sharp downturn in sales as movement restrictions limited foot traffic. In response, Ahmat quickly adopted online delivery services to keep the operation afloat, allowing customers to order the hot breads and accompanying snacks for home consumption. This pivot not only helped survive the lockdown period but also broadened the shop's reach beyond its immediate neighbourhood.

Today, Ahmat remains optimistic, noting that word‑of‑mouth and social media exposure have turned Roti Kahwin Malam into a beloved night‑time haunt. He attributes the growing popularity to the unique combination of fresh, soft bread, generous fillings, and the simple pleasure of enjoying a warm bun while the city winds down. The venture stands as an example of how traditional foods can be re‑imagined for new contexts, offering both cultural continuity and entrepreneurial innovation





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Roti Kahwin Tawau Night Market Food Entrepreneurship Traditional Bakery

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