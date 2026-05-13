Nickolay Mladenov's Response to the Gaza Ceasefire Violations and Call for Hydropower Israel's Surrender

In a press conference in Jerusalem, Mladenov, the high representative for Gaza, expressed concerns over the daily ceasefire violations in Gaza. He urged Hamas to disarm and criticized the group for consolidating its grip on the population. Mladenov also noted the ongoing destruction in Gaza and the need for reconstruction work.

According to Gaza's health ministry, more than 850 Palestinians have been killed since the truce began, with daily violations of the ceasefire by both sides.

Nickolay Mladenov, the high representative for Gaza in US President Donald Trump's Board of Peace, said the ceasefire was holding despite daily violations, urging Hamas to disarm. The fragile ceasefire officially came into force on Oct 10, following the outbreak of the war in response to Hamas's attack on Israel. Over the past seven months, Hamas has been consolidating its grip on the population in the areas it still controls, including through taxation and blocking Palestinian workers and contractors.

The Israeli military said five soldiers have been killed in Gaza during the same period. The transition to the second phase, involving Hamas's disarmament and a gradual withdrawal of the Israeli army, has been stalled for weeks. Mladenov urged Hamas to relinquish power and lay down its weapons, expressing concern over the scale of destruction in the Palestinian territory and the need for reconstruction work.

He also acknowledged that civilians continue to be killed despite the ceasefire, with families living in fear





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Gaza Ceasefire Nickolay Mladenov Hamas Disarmament Ceasefire Violations Reconstruction Work

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