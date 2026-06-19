Nga Kor Ming receives PAM President's Award

Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming has been presented with the Malaysian Institute of Architects (PAM) President's Award in recognition of his contributions to the institute. PAM said Nga received the award during the institute's annual dinner at a hotel in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday (June 18).

PETALING JAYA: Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming has been presented with the Malaysian Institute of Architects (PAM) President's Award in recognition of his contributions to the institute.

PAM said Nga received the award during the institute's annual dinner at a hotel in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday (June 18). The award is an esteemed accolade reserved for non-architect individuals who have rendered exemplary contributions to PAM, the profession, or the national construction industry. This year, the institute recognises a ministerial tenure characterised by progressive policy updates, open industry dialogue, and a commitment to integrating competitive design standards within public sector procurement.

It added that under Nga's leadership, the ministry has engaged constructively with industry stakeholders to refine professional standards, support digital transformation, and implement structural enhancements across the sector. PAM highlights five primary administrative and technical pillars underpinning this recognition, which include prioritising design excellence through architectural competitions for public buildings. To date, 10 landmark market design competitions have been organised within this framework, of which six were administered by local councils while PAM facilitated four competitions.

Other pillars highlighted include supporting digital integration and the protection of professional practice, continued collaboration with government agencies, support for PAM events, and encouraging professional consultation and policy engagement. It noted that past recipients of the award include Low Khian Seng, Tan Sri Datuk Teo Chiang Kok, and Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad. Nga Kor Ming received the award in recognition of his contributions to the institute.

The award is an esteemed accolade reserved for non-architect individuals who have rendered exemplary contributions to PAM, the profession, or the national construction industry. The institute recognises Nga's ministerial tenure characterised by progressive policy updates, open industry dialogue, and a commitment to integrating competitive design standards within public sector procurement. PAM has engaged constructively with industry stakeholders to refine professional standards, support digital transformation, and implement structural enhancements across the sector.

The institute highlights five primary administrative and technical pillars underpinning this recognition, which include prioritising design excellence through architectural competitions for public buildings. PAM facilitated four landmark market design competitions, while local councils administered six others. Other pillars highlighted include supporting digital integration and the protection of professional practice, continued collaboration with government agencies, support for PAM events, and encouraging professional consultation and policy engagement.

Past recipients of the award include Low Khian Seng, Tan Sri Datuk Teo Chiang Kok, and Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad





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Nga Kor Ming PAM President's Award Malaysian Institute Of Architects Housing And Local Government Minister Kuala Lumpur

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