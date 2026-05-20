News Text: The late Zara Qairina Mahathir never expressed fear or unlovedness, says uncle

A witness from the deceased's family stated that Zara Qairina had no serious family-related stress and enjoyed a loving relationship with her mother. Meanwhile, a child witness recalled that Zara Qairina was a cheerful and friendly child who enjoyed creating TikTok videos with her friends.

The Coroner’s Court here was told on Wednesday that the late Zara Qairina Mahathir had never complained that she was unloved nor expressed fear towards her mother.

According to the deceased's uncle, he had also never seen Zara Qairina suffer from serious family-related stress, and the teenager mostly shared stories about school and her friends. The deceased had a very close relationship with her mother, as she was an only child, and frequently communicated with her mother through phone calls while staying at the hostel.

A lawyer played an audio recording of a conversation between Zara Qairina and her mother obtained from the deceased's mobile phone, asking the witness whether such conversations were normal between them





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Family Zara Qairina's Family Zara Qairina's Condition Coroner's Court Zara Qairina's Relationship With Her Mother Zara Qairina's School Life Zara Qairina's Conversations With Her Mother Zara Qairina's Mental State

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Education Minister Assures Family: Investigations Into Zara Qairina Case Will Not Be ConcealedKota Kinabalu Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek confirmed during a meeting at the hospital that the incident involving Zara Qairina would not be concealed and that investigations would be conducted transparently. She also informed the family that the school was instructed not to disclose any information until police investigations were complete.

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