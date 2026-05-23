News Highlights: WHO commends Vietnam's Ebola response, SE Asia fishermen face fuel crisis, China leverages critical mineral supply chain, Myanmar fraud group suspects trial in China

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has acknowledged the proactive efforts of Vietnam’s Health Ministry and the government’s urgent direction in strengthening response capacity to Ebola transmission. South-East Asia's fishermen are facing rising fuel costs, and China is securing its critical mineral supply chain with a new framework. Also, Myanmar fraud group suspects have been brought to trial in China.

The World Health Organisation ( WHO ) has acknowledged the proactive efforts of Vietnam’s Health Ministry and the government’s urgent direction in strengthening response capacity to Ebola transmission, based on an outbreak caused by the Bundibugyo virus strain in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda.

The WHO Office in Vietnam is supporting the ministry by providing updated outbreak information and technical guidance on various aspects of the response. South-East Asia's fishermen are being pushed to the brink by fuel costs, and China moves to secure the critical mineral supply chain with a new framework. Prime suspects linked to the northern Myanmar telecom fraud group stand trial in eastern China





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Vietnam's Health Ministry Ebola Transmission Bundibugyo Virus Strain WHO The WHO Office In Vietnam South-East Asia's Fishermen Fuel Costs China Critical Mineral Supply Chain Pressure On The Brink Suspects Trial In China

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