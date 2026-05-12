News Headline: India Needs to Evaluate How Long Fuel Retailers Can Sustain Losses from Selling Below-Market Prices Amid Global Energy Crisis

The news text discusses the global energy crisis, elevated fuel prices, and the potential need for India to evaluate the sustainability of fuel retailers' losses due to below-market prices, particularly in a scenario where governments in major economies are keeping pump prices low to protect consumers from inflation.

FILE PHOTO: A 'no stock' sign is displayed on a pump at a petrol station in Hyderabad on March 25, 2026 amid global energy crisis owing to the Middle East conflict.

- AFP NEW DELHI: India will need to assess how long state-run fuel retailers can sustain losses from selling transport fuels below market prices at some stage, the oil minister said on Tuesday (May 12). Petrol and diesel spot prices have surged to multi-year highs globally as the Middle East conflict disrupted supply, but governments in major economies have held down pump prices to shield consumers from inflation.

A government official had earlier said that India has no plans to ​compensate oil market companies for these losses. Fuel retailers are incurring losses of about 100 rupees (US$1.06) per litre on diesel and 20 rupees per litre on petrol, the official said last month. Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri also said India has crude and liquefied natural gas sufficient for 60 days, and liquefied petroleum gas for 45 days.

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Economy & Finance Energy Crisis Global Fuel Prices Middle East Conflict Indian Fuel Loosers Oil Ministers Comments Sufficiency Of Crude & Liquefied Natural Gas Calbee Potato Chips Packaging Change AI Profit Social Tax In South Korea

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