News about Max Verstappen's driveshaft failure in the Nurburgring 24 Hours

Max Verstappen's hopes for winning the Nurburgring 24 Hours endurance race were dashed by a late driveshaft failure, putting him out of contention on Sunday after leading for several hours. His teammate Maro Engel, Luca Stolz, Fabian Schiller, and Maxime Martin shared the Mercedes GT3 and won the race for Mercedes from last place.

Max Verstappen's hopes for winning the Nurburgring 24 Hours endurance race were dashed by a late driveshaft failure, putting him out of contention on Sunday after leading for several hours on his debut.

A Mercedes-AMG GT3 shared by Max Verstappen (Red Bull), Dani Juncadella (Mercedes), Jules Gounon (Mercedes), and Lucas Auer (Mercedes) finished 25th on the starting grid but emerged victorious at the 'Green Hell' from last place. This win was Mercedes' first in the Nurburgring 24 Hours since 2016, when Maro Engel was part of the winning crew. Verstappen now turns his attention to the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal next weekend





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