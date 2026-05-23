Newly Renovated Old General Post Office in Kuala Lumpur Opens to Public

The rejuvenated Old General Post Office (GPO) building in Kuala Lumpur officially reopened today, marking a significant milestone in Khazanah Nasional’s Warisan KL project to conserve and redevelop culturally significant buildings in the capital.

A visitor takes in the view outside the newly renovated Old General Post Office on Jalan Raja , Kuala Lumpur , May 23, 2026. Plus, enjoy an additional FREE RM10 when you sign up using code VERSAMM10 with a min. cash-in of RM100 today.

T&Cs apply. The rejuvenated Old General Post Office (GPO) building in Kuala Lumpur officially reopened today, marking a significant milestone in Khazanah Nasional’s Warisan KL project to conserve and redevelop culturally significant buildings in the capital. Located at the intersection of Jalan Hishamuddin and Jalan Raja, the GPO stands beside the iconic Sultan Abdul Samad Building, which underwent similar conservation works and opened to the public earlier this year.

The building served as a post office until 1984, before the construction of the current one at the Dayabumi Complex. The grand reopening was officiated by Federal Territories Minister Hannah Yeoh and Kuala Lumpur Mayor Datuk Seri Fadlun Mak Ujud. Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Hannah Yeoh and VIPs insert postcards into an old post box to officiate the reopening of the newly renovated Old General Post Office on Jalan Raja, Kuala Lumpur, May 23, 2026.

Also in attendance were Khazanah Nasional managing director Datuk Amirul Feisal Wan Zahir, real assets head Selvendran Katheerayson, and Pengurusan Aset Warisan chief executive officer Hilme Hassan. Speaking about the importance of the project, Amirul Feisal said the restoration work on the GPO was part of Khazanah’s wider conservation exercise involving eight national heritage buildings across two sites in the Dataran Merdeka zone.

The next phase will focus on conservation works for a cluster including the Old High Court, DBKL City Theatre, and the Old Survey Office. Lastly, the third phase will focus on the National Textile Museum. Over the decades, particularly between the 1960s and early 2000s, the building underwent several phases of renovation.

However, these changes affected parts of its original layout and interior details, especially during its adaptation for court use in the 1990s. The restoration of the GPO took 15 months and was part of an extensive RM600 million conservation project for all eight targeted buildings. With a total area of 49,888 sq ft, the refreshed GPO now features a curated selection of retail and dining outlets that celebrate Malaysian culinary and cultural heritage.

Visitors can find a range of local products, from creative souvenirs to iconic postcards, alongside Malaysian snacks at the A Piece of Malaysia retail outlets. Food offerings include Niko Neko Matcha, a café catering to a younger audience, and Oriental Kopi, which serves familiar local flavours. On the first floor, diners can enjoy offerings from Ruai, Saudagar, Banglo 289, and Tannin Hill, each showcasing distinct regional cuisines.

The second floor features the Kongsi Kreatif exhibition space, designed for events and collaborations. The reopening attracted a considerable turnout, with more than 5,000 visitors entering the building on its first day despite the rainy weather. I used to come here to Dataran Merdeka to walk around, but it’s now much better to have a place where we can chill and have some food, said one visitor.

Another visitor, Jesse Goh, 25, added, I didn’t know the building was a post office before; I always looked at it as a heritage site. It definitely looks better now, and I’m glad for the restoration work





malaymail / 🏆 1. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Old General Post Office Kazanah Nasional Warisan KL Dataran Merdeka Conservation Restoration Heritage Cultural Significance Retail Outlets Dining Outlets Malaysian Culinary Heritage Kongsi Kreatif Exhibition Space Cultural Collaboration Heritage Building Conservation Project RM600 Million Kuala Lumpur Jalan Raja Jalan Hishamuddin Sultan Abdul Samad Building Federal Territories Minister Kazanah Nasional Managing Director Real Assets Head Pengurusan Aset Warisan Chief Executive Office Restoration Work Heritage Building Restoration Heritage Building Conservation Heritage Building Renovation Heritage Building Preservation Heritage Building Restoration Project Heritage Building Conservation Project Heritage Building Renovation Project Heritage Building Preservation Project Heritage Building Restoration Initiative Heritage Building Conservation Initiative Heritage Building Renovation Initiative Heritage Building Preservation Initiative Heritage Building Restoration Program Heritage Building Conservation Program Heritage Building Renovation Program Heritage Building Preservation Program Heritage Building Restoration Initiative Heritage Building Conservation Initiative Heritage Building Renovation Initiative Heritage Building Preservation Initiative Heritage Building Restoration Program Heritage Building Conservation Program Heritage Building Renovation Program Heritage Building Preservation Program

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Sabah State Liaison Office Assistance to Bereaved Family in Kuala LumpurThe Sabah State Liaison Office in Kuala Lumpur (PPNSKL) has stepped in to help a grieving family from Sabah, relieving them of the financial burden of bringing their one-month-old son's body back to Tenom for burial, following his death at the National Heart Institute (IJN) in Kuala Lumpur.

Read more »

Man arrested in Johor after viral post alleges sexual abuse of 12-year-old pupilJOHOR BAHRU, May 22 — Police have arrested a 28-year-old man following a widely circulated social media post alleging the sexual abuse of a schoolgirl in Seri Alam near...

Read more »

Teacher accused of sexual misconduct transferred to district education officeJohor education department says it is working with the welfare department to protect the victim and ensure her well-being.

Read more »

Subang MP Wong Chen says parliamentary office denied access to MyKhas allocation portalKUALA LUMPUR, May 22 — Subang MP Wong Chen today claimed his parliamentary office had been denied access to the MyKhas Portal, a government-managed system used to process...

Read more »