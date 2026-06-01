New Zealand Midfielders Face Setback Ahead of World Cup

New Zealand's World Cup preparations have been hit by injuries to midfielders Ryan Thomas and Joe Bell, who will miss upcoming friendlies and may not be available for the team's opener against Iran.

New Zealand midfielders Ryan Thomas and Joe Bell will head into the World Cup short of match practice while nursing leg injuries. Coach Darren Bazeley told New Zealand news website Stuff on Monday that Thomas will miss friendlies against Haiti on Tuesday and England on Saturday while recovering from a hamstring strain.

Bazeley is hopeful both will be available for their World Cup opener against Iran on June 15 but their absence is a setback for the staff's midfield planning. With the duo sidelined, Alex Rufer and rookie midfielder Lachlan Bayliss will likely start in the midfield with regular Marko Stamenic against Haiti in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Bazeley said he would look to give most of his squad a run against Haiti, who have qualified for their first World Cup since their 1974 debut. New Zealand will also play Egypt and Belgium in the World Cup group stage as they return to the global showpiece for the first time since 2010 in South Africa. The team's preparations have been affected by the injuries, but Bazeley remains optimistic about their chances.

He believes that the experience gained from playing in the World Cup will be beneficial for the team's development. The team's focus will be on adapting to the new environment and playing to their strengths. New Zealand's World Cup campaign will be closely watched, and the team will look to make a positive impact on the global stage





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