New York Knicks Desperate to Deliver for Fans in NBA Finals Game 3

The New York Knicks are set to host their first NBA Finals game in 27 years at Madison Square Garden, with the team desperate to deliver for their fans. The Knicks have taken a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series against the favored San Antonio Spurs, and are hoping to lift the trophy for the first time since 1973.

The New York Knicks are desperate to deliver for fans when Madison Square Garden hosts its first NBA Finals game in 27 years on Monday, with the five boroughs finally daring to dream of an end to their title drought.

The Knicks have bucked the odds to take a 2-0 head start on the road in the best-of-seven series against the favored San Antonio Spurs, keeping alive an extraordinary postseason run as they hope to lift the trophy for the first time since 1973. Coach Mike Brown beamed as he interrupted the start of his own press conference on Sunday to report he had finally met the comedian Ben Stiller - he gave him a handshake and a hug - and recalled his first moments inside the American sports cathedral.

The arena was already buzzing on Sunday, as local police, Secret Service and stadium security braced for the arrival of U.S. President Donald Trump, who is expected to attend Game 3. Trump's attendance at the U.S. Open men's tennis final in New York City last year saw thousands of ticketholders stranded outside the gates well into the match due to the layers of added security, and authorities urged fans who shelled out thousands of dollars for a ticket to arrive at least two hours early for Monday's game.

The Knicks' six-time All-Star center Karl-Anthony Towns, who has tamed the 7-foot-4-inch French superstar Victor Wembanyama in an extraordinary clash of NBA titans, said they got to be desperate for these fans. The self-styled World's Most Famous Arena commands a mythic quality in American pop culture, playing host to Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier's The Fight of the Century and Marilyn Monroe's lusty rendition of Happy Birthday to President John F. Kennedy.

It has not, however, seen an NBA Finals game since the Spurs beat the Knicks in 1999, with its legions of A-listers from Spike Lee to Ben Stiller sitting patiently in Madison Square Garden's Celebrity Row for more than a quarter-century of thwarted dreams. The NYPD said there would be no watch parties permitted outside the arena, enraging fans after a crowd of roughly 6,500 showed up to watch the Knicks' 105-104 Game 2 win on big screens outside the venue on Friday night.

Wembanyama likened the media circus in New York to what he experienced at his home Olympics in Paris two years ago but said he has become skilled at tuning out the noise. Isolating himself is something he's practiced over the years, he told reporters. It's not a problem





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New York Knicks NBA Finals Madison Square Garden Karl-Anthony Towns Victor Wembanyama San Antonio Spurs Coach Mike Brown

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