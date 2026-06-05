New York City's AI Rules in Public Schools Called Weak by Parents

New York City's first set of rules for the use of artificial intelligence in public schools has been met with criticism from parents who favour a stricter approach. The city's framework uses a traffic light system to determine which tasks AI will be used for, but parents have raised concerns about the lack of detail in the guidance and the potential harm to child mental health and cognitive development.

The city's framework, published in March, uses a traffic light system to determine which tasks AI will be used for, with a red light blocking AI for grading students or deciding their placements and academic path through school.

New York City's first set of rules for the use of artificial intelligence in public schools is being called weak by many parents who favour a stricter approach.

A yellow light calls for careful judgment in student use, allowing students to use AI for research, exploration and creative projects. But parents - who voiced anger at a public meeting that lasted seven hours - want to pump the brakes, saying the rules fail to address major concerns, from the nascent technology's environmental damage to harming child mental health and cognitive development.

Several local organisations have called for a two-year moratorium on the use of AI in New York's public schools, which educate more than 900,000 students. The guidance lacked a lot of detail. It didn't address many major concerns. The city's Department of Education said their regulations are only the first step, promising a more comprehensive guidebook later this year.

At the end of May, New York school Chancellor Kamar Samuels told education site Chalkbeat that leaders had missed the mark in their communications, saying his office would carefully review parents' feedback for incorporation into future rules. Days later, teachers' union New York State United Teachers (NYSUT) called for developmentally appropriate limits on screen time and artificial intelligence in New York schools.

In particular, the union wants a ban on direct contact with AI for students who are younger than the second grade, and no unsupervised use before graduating high school. Many parents and teachers have raised concerns that local authorities are under the influence of the AI industry, which has broadly been pushing its wares for government use.

In some cases, we are the only customers for these vendors, so we should be able to dictate the terms of engagement and what we expect should benefit the kids first, as opposed to benefiting some other person, right





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New York City Artificial Intelligence Public Schools Parental Concerns Education

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