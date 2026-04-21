New York Attorney General Sues Coinbase and Gemini Over Alleged Illegal Gambling Operations

New York Attorney General Letitia James has filed lawsuits against Coinbase and Gemini, alleging that their prediction markets violate state laws by operating as unlicensed gambling platforms and failing to enforce age restrictions.

New York Attorney General Letitia James has launched a significant legal offensive against major cryptocurrency exchanges Coinbase Financial Markets and Gemini Titan. On Tuesday, the Attorney General filed separate complaints in a Manhattan state court, alleging that both platforms have been operating illegal gambling operations through their prediction market services.

These platforms allow users to place bets on the outcomes of various real-world events, including political elections and major sporting contests. According to the lawsuits, these companies failed to secure the necessary licenses from the New York State Gaming Commission, which are mandatory for entities providing regulated betting services within the state jurisdiction. The Attorney General argues that these event contracts are essentially a form of gambling, noting that the outcomes rely on factors entirely outside the control of the participants, thereby categorizing them as games of chance rather than legitimate financial instruments. Beyond the lack of regulatory oversight, the state is raising serious concerns regarding the demographics being targeted by these platforms. Attorney General James highlighted that Coinbase and Gemini have allowed individuals aged 18 to 20 to participate in these prediction markets. This practice stands in direct violation of New York state laws, which strictly mandate a minimum age of 21 for mobile sports wagering. James emphasized that the digital nature of these services does not grant them an exemption from the state constitution or existing gambling regulations. She is currently seeking substantial legal remedies, including the disgorgement of profits deemed illegal, the imposition of civil penalties amounting to triple those profits, and full restitution for affected customers. Furthermore, the state is seeking an injunction to prevent these firms from marketing their prediction products on college campuses or allowing underage users to access their betting interfaces. This legal development arrives at a time of intense friction between federal and state regulators regarding the oversight of the burgeoning prediction market industry. While the popularity of these platforms has soared following the 2024 U.S. presidential election, where they outperformed traditional polling in accuracy, they have become a battlefield for jurisdictional authority. The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has maintained that it holds exclusive regulatory power over commodity derivatives, including event contracts, and has taken legal steps against states like Arizona and Connecticut to prevent local interference. Conversely, companies like Kalshi have actively sought to preempt state-level bans through federal litigation. As the industry faces this complex web of regulatory challenges, the outcomes of the cases involving Coinbase and Gemini will likely set a decisive precedent for how prediction markets operate in the United States moving forward, balancing the interests of fintech innovation against consumer protection mandates and state-level gambling enforcement





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