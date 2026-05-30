New waste-to-energy facility in Jeram, Kuala Selangor, begins operations

The new waste-to-energy facility in Jeram, Kuala Selangor, has begun operations two weeks ago, with a second unit scheduled for completion by year-end.

The new waste-to-energy facility in Jeram , Kuala Selangor , has begun operations two weeks ago, with a second unit scheduled for completion by year-end. The investment in both units is expected to reach a full return on investment within 12 to 15 years, said Selangor's Select Committee on Agencies, Statutory Bodies and Subsidiaries chairman Rajiv Rishyakaran.

Construction of both waste-to-energy plants in Jeram is by Worldwide Holdings Bhd and Shanghai Electric, at a cost of RM1.2bil. Both plants are situated adjacent to the existing Jeram landfill. Each plant would process up to 1,500 tonnes of waste daily, which would significantly ease the need for landfills. The waste-to-energy plants will be a viable and environmentally better alternative, said Bukit Gasing assemblyman Rajiv.

To meet future demand, Selangor will need additional waste-to-energy plants in Tanjung Dua Belas in Kuala Langat and another in Rawang. The return on investment for Jeram 1 and 2 waste-to-energy plants will depend on selling electricity to the electrical grid, long-term tipping fees and selling ancillary byproducts, such as bottom ash from the waste-to-energy facilities to replace expensive aggregates to make bricks, he added.

Rajiv visited the Jeram 1 waste-to-energy plant with other JP-ABAS committee members comprising Selangor assemblymen Datuk Noorazley Yahya, Dr Afif Bahardin, Ong Chun Wei and Cheong Kian Young, as well as Selangor Speaker Lau Weng San. Rajiv also held a closed-door meeting with the plant's engineers and operators.

After the visit, Lau said the Selangor Legislative Assembly was expected to hold a special session next month to discuss the Second Selangor Plan, the state's development framework for the next five years. The special sitting would focus on the presentation of RS-2 by Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amiruddin Shari, followed by debates from state assemblymen. The state assembly office received notice from the Mentri Besar's office about the proposed special session, scheduled for June 19, 22 and 23.

A more resilient and flexible approach is needed to ensure Selangor remains competitive and sustainable over the next five years, said Lau





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Waste-To-Energy Jeram Kuala Selangor Selangor Second Selangor Plan

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