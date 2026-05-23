New Selangor Planning Guidelines on Non-Muslim Places of Worship Unimplemented as Local Authorities Wait for Review

The Selangor government has clarified that new planning guidelines on non-Muslim places of worship in commercial shoplots have not been implemented or enforced by any local authority. This statement comes after Petaling Jaya MP Lee Chean Chung raised concerns over the recently published guidelines.

The Selangor government clarified that new planning guidelines on non-Muslim places of worship in commercial shoplots have not yet been implemented or enforced by any local authority.

The guidelines were drawn up and were approved by the state executive council on Nov 12 last year as part of the Selangor State Planning Guidelines and Standards for Community Facilities. Ng Sze Han, co-chairman of the special committee for non-Islamic affairs (Limas), stated that a review of these guidelines would be conducted by the state in consultation with religious associations.

The state government aims to resolve administrative and technical alignment through constructive dialogue and ensure that Selangor remains a progressive, fair, and inclusive state for all





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Selangor Government Planning Guidelines Shoplots Non-Muslim Places Of Worship Community Facilities Constructive Dialogue Religion Politics Urban Planning Integration

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