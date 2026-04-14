New Scam Alert: Profile Picture Impersonation Targets Social Media Users in Malaysia

A new wave of scams is emerging in Malaysia, where fraudsters are using the profile pictures of innocent social media users to impersonate legitimate businesses. This deceptive tactic is making scams more believable and damaging the reputations of unsuspecting individuals. Learn how to protect yourself and identify these scams.

KUALA LUMPUR: A concerning trend of scams utilizing the profile picture s of unsuspecting social media users to impersonate legitimate businesses is on the rise, according to Datuk Seri Michael Chong. The head of the MCA Public Services and Complaints Department (PSCD) issued this warning after receiving over ten reports of scammers leveraging individuals' profile picture s for fraudulent activities. This new tactic allows scammers to create a facade of trustworthiness, making their scams more convincing and effective. The innocent individuals whose pictures are being used are often completely unaware of the deception until they are targeted with accusations, and their reputations are severely damaged.

Chong highlighted the potential repercussions, stating that if left unchecked, this form of scamming could not only ruin the reputations of innocent people but also inflict significant harm on genuine micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs). He emphasized the importance of addressing the issue promptly to protect both individuals and legitimate businesses from the detrimental effects of this fraudulent practice. Speaking at a press conference held at Wisma MCA, Chong stressed the urgency of educating the public about these evolving scam tactics and providing them with the necessary tools to identify and avoid falling victim to them.

A victim, identified only as Tan, shared his harrowing experience, revealing the devastating impact of having his profile picture misused by scammers. Tan described how he never anticipated that uploading a photo of himself and his wife as his Facebook profile picture would transform into a nightmare. He was shocked when a friend alerted him on April 2nd to the fact that a scammer had utilized his photograph to establish a fake food catering service. The discovery unfolded after his photograph was circulated on social media by several victims who wrongly accused him and his wife of being the scammers.

Tan explained how the scammer had created a Facebook account, showcasing appealing photographs of catering packages offered at remarkably low prices, designed to lure unsuspecting customers. Victims were instructed to contact a specific handphone number for inquiries and were directed to a WhatsApp account under the name 'Jerry,' which prominently featured Tan and his wife's photo as its profile picture. Victims were then instructed to make payments using various bank account QR codes through WhatsApp but subsequently never received their food orders or any response from 'Jerry,' despite their repeated attempts to contact the individual.

The scam caused significant distress and damage to Tan's reputation, as he was falsely accused of being a fraudster. Tan, who works as a sales manager, emphasized that he has never been involved in the food catering business. He expressed his shock and dismay at the situation, particularly given that his Facebook profile had always been set to private, yet somehow the scammer was able to access and exploit his image. He described the emotional toll the experience took, stating it was 'extremely hurtful and distressing to see people online cursing my wife and me, with some even making threats against my family.'

In response to this fraudulent activity, Tan has taken action by lodging a police report and filing a formal complaint with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission. Chong, during the press conference, urged members of the public to cease harassing Tan and offered advice to consumers to be more cautious and vigilant against fake business scams. He emphasized the importance of verifying online reviews and scrutinizing comments before making any purchases. He also highlighted the potential risks associated with cash-on-delivery payment options, cautioning against deals that appear too good to be true, stating such offers often indicate a scam.

The incident underscores the evolving nature of online scams and the need for continuous vigilance and awareness. It also highlights the importance of protecting personal information on social media and the significant consequences of online identity theft. The case of Tan and the increasing reports received by the MCA Public Services and Complaints Department serve as a clear indication that a new wave of scams has emerged, targeting both individuals and businesses. This development necessitates public awareness campaigns, enhanced security measures on social media platforms, and proactive law enforcement efforts to mitigate the harm caused by these fraudulent activities and protect the public from becoming victims.





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