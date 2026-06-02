New RM4mil open-air parking facility to reduce parking problems for three places of worship in Subang Jaya

The new RM4mil open-air parking facility, scheduled to be completed in August, is expected to reduce parking problems for three places of worship located along Persiaran Kewajipan in Subang Jaya, Selangor. The facility is a corporate social responsibility (CSR) project by Sunway Group and is expected to ease congestion during major festivals and large-scale community events.

The new RM4mil open-air parking facility, scheduled to be completed in August, is expected to reduce parking problems for three places of worship located along Persiaran Kewajipan in Subang Jaya , Selangor.

The facility is a corporate social responsibility (CSR) project by Sunway Group and is expected to ease congestion during major festivals and large-scale community events. The carpark will also be equipped with lighting and drainage systems to prevent water-logging problems. As an added value, the developer has agreed to carry out special upgrading works for the Sri Varatharaja Perumal Temple.

Michelle Ng, the Subang Jaya assemblyman, thanked Sunway Group and its founder and chairman Tan Sri Jeffrey Cheah for their contribution and assured that her office, along with Subang Jaya City Council (MBSJ), would monitor the project's progress to ensure quality of work and on-time delivery. The new parking facility is a short-term solution to the lack of parking issue in the area, which has been ongoing for years.

The project is part of a strategic collaboration between the public and private sectors to foster diversity and support every religious and ethnic group in Subang Jaya





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Parking Problems Places Of Worship Persiaran Kewajipan Subang Jaya Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Sunway Group Lighting And Drainage Systems Upgrading Works Wheelchair-Friendly Ramp Special Upgrading Works Sri Varatharaja Perumal Temple Front Entrance Better Set Of Stairs Wheelchair-Friendly Ramp Front Entrance Better Set Of Stairs Wheelchair-Friendly Ramp Strategic Collaboration Diversity Support Every Religious And Ethnic Group Subang Jaya

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