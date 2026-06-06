New RM22.8 Million Forensic Lab Extension Strengthens Malaysia's Analytical Capabilities

A new three-storey extension at the Johor Chemistry Department, costing RM22.8 million, has been completed to house modern laboratories for food, water, and environmental testing. Science Minister Datuk Chang Lih Kang stated that this upgrade is part of a broader governmental effort to enhance national forensic analysis and support economic development in fast-growing cities like Johor Baru. The minister also connected the project to larger themes of technological sovereignty, citing lessons from the COVID-19 pandemic and the energy crisis that underscore the need for domestic research and development, especially in energy transition.

Johor Baru has welcomed a significant advancement in its forensic and analytical capacities with the completion of a new RM22.8 million extension to the Johor Chemistry Department .

The three-storey facility, officially opened yesterday, now houses state-of-the-art laboratories dedicated to food, water, and environmental quality analysis. Datuk Chang Lih Kang, Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, emphasized that this development is a crucial step in bolstering the nation's forensic analysis capabilities. He highlighted that modernized infrastructure directly supports economic growth, especially in rapidly developing urban hubs like Johor Baru. The minister underscored the government's steadfast commitment to enhancing scientific and forensic resources through such investments.

Beyond immediate improvements, Chang stressed the imperative of sustained research and development (R&D) to achieve technological sovereignty. He pointed to the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing global energy crisis as stark reminders of the risks inherent in over-reliance on foreign technology and supplies. During the health crisis, the nation's vaccine dependency exposed vulnerabilities, while the energy turmoil illustrates the dangers of not having autonomous energy solutions.

Although Malaysia benefits from substantial oil and gas reserves, Chang advocated for intensified R&D, particularly in energy transition, to secure a resilient and independent future. The new Johor facility stands as a tangible symbol of this dual strategy: upgrading current infrastructure while planning for long-term self-sufficiency through innovation





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Forensic Analysis Johor Chemistry Department RM22.8 Million Research And Development Technological Sovereignty Energy Transition COVID-19 Pandemic Energy Crisis Food Safety Environmental Quality Datuk Chang Lih Kang Johor Baru

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