New Research Pushes Genetic Evidence of Dogs Back by 5,000 Years

New research pushes the first genetic evidence of dogs back by 5,000 years, suggesting that hunter-gatherer groups may have acquired dogs from one another.

New research pushes the first genetic evidence of dogs back by 5,000 years and suggests that hunter-gatherer groups may have acquired dogs from one another.

The studies provide the first definitive genetic evidence that dogs existed during the Paleolithic period, before humans developed agriculture. The researchers identified Paleolithic dogs at five archaeological sites in Europe and Western Asia, with the oldest of these dogs living about 15,800 years ago. These early dogs came from sites that extend from Britain to Turkey, and were associated with several very different hunter-gatherer populations.

However, the dogs themselves were closely related, with the researchers finding that they were more genetically similar than the humans were. The finding suggests that these early human societies were exchanging dogs or acquiring them from one another. The research provides new insight into the early history of dogs, as well as the genetic legacy and the interspecies relationship that extends to today. It is a major step forward in advancing our knowledge of humans and dogs.

The exact timing and location of when and where dogs first emerged remains a subject of intense scientific debate. Some scientists have suggested that the size and shape of ancient canine specimens indicate that dogs and wolves diverged more than 30,000 years ago.

However, such remains can be tricky to identify definitively. Before the new research, the oldest definitive dog DNA dated back just 10,900 years. In one of the new studies, scientists assembled and analysed the complete genomes of eight ancient canines and compared them with ancient and modern wolves and dogs. Six of the animals had genomes that resembled those of dogs, they concluded.

And two of those dogs dated back to the Paleolithic era - a 15,800-year-old dog from Pinarbasi, Turkey, and a 14,300-year-old dog from Gough's Cave, an archaeological site in Britain. The genomes from those two Paleolithic dogs became the key to unlocking the genetic data on other ancient canines, including three unknown canines from Germany, Italy, and Switzerland.

Their genetic data was incomplete, but the mitochondrial DNA from these three unknown canines was so similar to the mitochondrial DNA from the British and Turkish dogs that the scientists concluded that these animals were probably Paleolithic dogs, too. They were 14,000 to 14,300 years old and came from sites in Germany, Italy, and Switzerland.

In the second paper, scientists used a different approach to extract and analyze DNA from more than 200 ancient canine remains, including samples from the same site in Switzerland. They analysed nuclear DNA from the same canine that the first team had identified as being a Paleolithic dog and reached the same conclusion





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