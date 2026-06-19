Nasi Lemak Pak Man is a new spot for ‘nasi lemak’ in Damansara Utama, offering satisfying ‘sambal paru’ and ‘rendang ayam’. Republicans have blasted Trump’s Iran deal as details emerge, calling it a ‘worst foreign policy blunder’ and the president has lashed out at ‘these fools’. Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Zulkifli Hasan has joined worshippers in performing Friday prayers, led by Al-Bukhary Mosque imam Syeed Muhammad Lutfi Wan Yusuf, at Outreach Oasis Bukit Bintang in Kuala Lumpur. A new mosque to be known as Masjid Warisan is being planned on a site in front of the Tun Razak Exchange (TRX) development, with the project expected to become a new landmark in the capital.

Nasi Lemak Pak Man is Damansara Utama ’s newest spot for ‘nasi lemak’, with satisfying ‘sambal paru’ and ‘rendang ayam’ Republicans blast Trump ’s Iran deal as details emerge, calling it ‘worst foreign policy blunder’ as president lashes out at ‘these fools’ Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Zulkifli Hasan joins worshippers in performing Friday prayers, led by Al-Bukhary Mosque imam Syeed Muhammad Lutfi Wan Yusuf, at Outreach Oasis Bukit Bintang in Kuala Lumpur on June 19, 2026.

— Bernama pic! Plus, enjoy an additional FREE RM10 when you sign up using code VERSAMM10 with a min. cash-in of RM100 today. T&Cs apply. A new mosque to be known as Masjid Warisan is being planned on a site in front of the Tun Razak Exchange (TRX) development, with the project expected to become a new landmark in the capital.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Zulkifli Hassan said the initiative reflects efforts to strengthen Islamic facilities in the Bukit Bintang area, Malay daily. Insya-Allah, we want to develop a mosque that is beautiful and outstanding, in line with the grandeur of the TRX Tower, he was quoted as saying after Friday prayers at Oasis Outreach Bukit Bintang, a temporary worship place that opened today while permanent facilities are being developed.

The planned mosque will be developed in collaboration with the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Council (MAIWP), Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) and other relevant agencies. He said the mosque will be built following agreement from the owner of a building previously known as the Yayasan Selangor building to dedicate the premises for religious use. Alhamdulillah, we have agreed to build a mosque on the site that can accommodate more than 1,500 worshippers.

The property owner has also agreed to endow it, and MAIWP has agreed to fund the project, he said. Zulkifli said the mosque will help address the lack of dedicated worship facilities in Bukit Bintang, a major commercial and tourism hub. He said the area currently does not have a mosque specifically serving Friday prayers for the local community and visitors





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Nasi Lemak Pak Man Damansara Utama Iran Deal Republicans Trump Zulkifli Hasan Al-Bukhary Mosque Outreach Oasis Bukit Bintang Masjid Warisan Tun Razak Exchange Bukit Bintang Islamic Facilities Islamic Religious Council Kuala Lumpur City Hall Federal Territories Islamic Religious Council Yayasan Selangor Building Friday Prayers Worshippers Commercial And Tourism Hub Bukit Bintang Area

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