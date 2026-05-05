New MyKad with QR Code Coming in June 2026 – Do You Need to Change Yours?

Malaysia is set to introduce the sixth generation of MyKad in June 2026, featuring enhanced security with a built-in QR code. The National Registration Department clarifies that replacing your current MyKad is not mandatory upon release and advises against discarding valid cards.

The Malaysia n government is preparing to launch the sixth generation of the MyKad, the national identification card, starting in June 2026. This new iteration boasts enhanced security features , most notably the integration of a built-in QR code designed to expedite digital verification processes.

The current MyKad, which utilizes a microchip for storing personal data, was first introduced in 2001, with the last significant update occurring in 2012. This upcoming change represents a substantial upgrade to the nation’s primary form of identification, aiming to improve efficiency and security in various applications, from financial transactions to official government interactions. The introduction of the QR code is expected to streamline identity confirmation, reducing the potential for fraud and simplifying processes for both individuals and organizations.

The National Registration Department (JPN) is overseeing the rollout, ensuring a smooth transition for citizens. The department emphasizes that the new MyKad is not a mandatory replacement for existing cards immediately upon release, aiming to avoid unnecessary disruption and cost for citizens whose current MyKads are still valid and functional. A recent wave of online confusion arose following the circulation of a video explaining the MyKad replacement process.

The video, shared by an online digital and personal loan marketplace, accurately detailed how individuals could apply for and collect the new MyKad online, noting a 90-working-day window for collection. However, the accompanying caption inadvertently suggested that all existing MyKads would soon become obsolete, prompting concerns among users. The National Registration Department swiftly addressed these concerns through a Facebook post on January 10, 2026, clarifying that the current MyKad remains valid even after the new version is released.

JPN strongly advised the public against making hasty decisions regarding the disposal of their existing identification cards and urged citizens to rely on official sources for accurate information. This clarification was crucial in dispelling misinformation and preventing unnecessary panic. JPN reiterated that an official announcement will be made when the mandatory transition to the new MyKad is scheduled, ensuring citizens have ample time to prepare and comply.

The department’s proactive response demonstrates its commitment to transparency and effective communication with the public. The National Registration Department (JPN) has underscored the continued validity of the existing MyKad, even with the impending launch of the upgraded version in June 2026. Citizens are advised to retain their current MyKad if it remains in good working condition. The department’s Facebook post explicitly stated that there is no immediate requirement to replace existing cards.

This decision aims to minimize inconvenience and financial burden on the public. It is vitally important to remember that possessing a valid MyKad is a legal requirement in Malaysia. Individuals who fail to produce identification when requested may face penalties under Regulation 25(1)(n) of the National Registration Regulations 1990, potentially resulting in imprisonment for a minimum of three years, a fine of up to RM20,000, or both.

JPN’s message is clear: safeguard your MyKad, whether it’s the current version or the new one, as it is a crucial document for everyday life and legal compliance. Citizens are encouraged to stay informed through official JPN channels for updates and announcements regarding the MyKad rollout and any future changes to identification requirements. The department’s commitment to providing clear and accurate information is essential for a smooth and successful transition to the new MyKad system





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Mykad National Registration Department JPN Identification Card QR Code Security Features Malaysia Digital Verification New Mykad Regulation 25(1)(N)

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