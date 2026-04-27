New Mexico Investigates Potential Victims of Jeffrey Epstein at Zorro Ranch

New Mexico authorities are investigating claims that numerous local women and girls were abused by Jeffrey Epstein at his Zorro Ranch. The investigation was spurred by the release of new documents and allegations of buried remains on the property.

Authorities in New Mexico are intensifying efforts to uncover the full extent of abuse perpetrated by the late Jeffrey Epstein at his secluded Zorro Ranch compound.

The investigation follows the release of a substantial trove of documents by the U.S. Department of Justice pertaining to Epstein and his network of associates. While Rachel Benavidez, a former Santa Fe massage therapist, was previously the only publicly identified New Mexico resident known to have been abused by Epstein, recent revelations suggest a potentially far wider range of victims.

New Mexico Representative Marianna Anaya, a key figure in the state’s Truth Commission investigating Epstein’s crimes, confirmed that numerous New Mexico residents have come forward alleging abuse at the ranch. The Truth Commission is collaborating with the New Mexico Department of Justice to facilitate the pursuit of criminal charges against Epstein’s co-conspirators, offering support to survivors with viable cases.

This marks the first official acknowledgement by the commission of direct contact with local individuals claiming to be victims of abuse at the ranch during the 25 years Epstein owned the property. The renewed investigation was triggered by the Department of Justice’s release of millions of pages of documents related to Epstein, including a disturbing email from an individual claiming to be a former ranch employee.

This email alleges that Epstein buried the remains of two young girls in the hills surrounding the Zorro Ranch. This chilling claim has added urgency to the ongoing investigation and prompted a more thorough examination of the property and surrounding areas. Court testimonies from previous criminal trials have detailed how Epstein and his associates allegedly targeted and groomed local teenage girls, not only at the Zorro Ranch but also at his residences in New York and Palm Beach.

The scale of the alleged abuse is becoming increasingly apparent as more individuals come forward with their stories. Maria Jose Rodriguez Cadiz, head of Solace Sexual Assault Services in Santa Fe, the sole support center of its kind in the region, reported a significant surge in inquiries in 2019, the year of Epstein’s arrest and subsequent death in jail. Approximately 45 individuals contacted the center seeking information, therapy, and other services related to alleged sexual abuse at the ranch.

Rodriguez Cadiz estimates that between 25% and 50% of these contacts were from women who claimed to have been directly abused at the ranch, although detailed records were not consistently maintained. The increase in contacts in 2019 was attributed to the heightened media attention surrounding Epstein’s arrest and the growing momentum of the #MeToo movement, which empowered survivors to speak out against sexual abuse.

Despite the increased awareness and support available, Rodriguez Cadiz noted that none of the women who approached the center in 2019 filed formal police complaints at the time. This reluctance to report is not uncommon, as national statistics indicate that only around 24% of rapes and sexual assaults are reported to law enforcement, according to the U.S. Department of Justice’s most recent data from 2024.

The co-location of Solace Sexual Assault Services with the Santa Fe Police Department’s Special Victims Unit aims to provide a more accessible and supportive environment for survivors considering reporting their experiences. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are urging anyone with information about potential abuse at the Zorro Ranch to come forward. The Truth Commission and the Department of Justice are committed to providing resources and support to survivors and holding Epstein’s co-conspirators accountable for their actions.

The case highlights the enduring impact of Epstein’s crimes and the importance of continued vigilance in uncovering and addressing sexual abuse and exploitation





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