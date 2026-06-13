New Jersey 'Bruce Springsteen Center for American Music' Museum Opens

The Bruce Springsteen Center for American Music has opened in Long Branch, New Jersey. The $53 million museum celebrates the legacy of the 20-time Grammy winner and explores the history of American music, featuring artifacts from artists like Elvis Presley and John Coltrane, and exhibits on protest music and Springsteen's career.

The state of New Jersey is honoring its iconic native son, Bruce Springsteen , with the opening of a new institution dedicated to his legacy and the broader history of American music.

The Bruce Springsteen Center for American Music is located in Long Branch, the town where the 20-time Grammy winner was born, and is situated near Asbury Park, the coastal city that fundamentally shaped his artistic identity. The center, which opens its doors this Saturday, was constructed at a cost of $53 million and will serve as the permanent home for Springsteen's archives.

Its design, led by the CookFox architectural firm, was inspired by the narratives of struggle and hope found in his memoir 'Born to Run' and his expansive catalog of songs. Spread across two levels, the museum offers a comprehensive journey through the diverse tapestry of American music. The ground floor is devoted to exploring foundational genres such as blues, country, hip-hop, and jazz, with a particular emphasis on the powerful tradition of protest music.

Exhibits highlight influential voices from Woody Guthrie and Bob Dylan to Nina Simone, Public Enemy, and Kendrick Lamar, positioning Springsteen within this lineage. In a featured 25-minute introductory film, Springsteen himself reflects on this role, stating, "I'm one of a long line of messengers.

" This framing aligns with his well-documented history as a leading cultural opponent of former President Donald Trump, though the museum's executive director, Bob Santelli, notes that the center itself aims to be a non-partisan celebration of music. The political name is absent from the permanent displays, though a temporary exhibit on protest music is planned. Visitors encounter a remarkable collection of artifacts, many loaned directly by the artists or their estates.

These include Elvis Presley's gold jacket, John Coltrane's saxophone, Eddie Van Halen's guitar, and a cap worn by Public Enemy's Chuck D. Santelli, a close friend of Springsteen, described securing these items as relatively straightforward. Interactive listening stations and touchscreens allow guests to navigate the full spectrum of styles and eras celebrated by the center, though some major genres like disco, funk, house, and techno are notably absent from the initial presentation.

The upper floor chronicles Springsteen's own story, beginning with his first concerts at Monmouth University, the formation of the E Street Band, and his breakthrough in the mid-1970s. A significant section is devoted to his 1984 blockbuster album 'Born in the U.S.A. ,' carefully contextualizing its title track-often misunderstood as a jingoistic anthem-as a searing critique of the U.S. government's treatment of Vietnam War veterans.

The exhibits also highlight Springsteen's intellectual pursuits, featuring a virtual library of books that influenced him, acknowledging the self-described college dropout who only discovered a passion for reading in his late twenties





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Bruce Springsteen Museum New Jersey American Music E Street Band Born In The U.S.A. Protest Music Long Branch Asbury Park Archives

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