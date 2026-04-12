New Horn-like Fungus Species Discovered in Sabah's Danum Valley

A team from Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) has discovered a new horn-like fungus species, Pleurocordyceps cornusynnemata, in the Danum Valley Conservation Area, solidifying Malaysia's role as a biodiversity hub. Two other fungi species were also recorded for the first time in Malaysia.

KOTA KINABALU: A significant discovery has been made in the heart of Borneo, with a research team from Universiti Malaysia Sabah ( UMS ) announcing the identification of a novel fungus species within the Danum Valley Conservation Area, located in Lahad Datu, Sabah. The newly discovered species, scientifically designated as Pleurocordyceps cornusynnemata, has been officially recognized as a new species following its publication in the esteemed taxonomy journal Phytotaxa.

This groundbreaking finding underscores the rich biodiversity of Malaysia and reinforces the nation's position as a vital global biodiversity hub. The research highlights that a substantial portion of Malaysia's natural heritage remains uncharted and provides impetus for further exploration and documentation of the country's diverse flora and fauna. The UMS Institute for Tropical Biology and Conservation spearheaded the research, with the team led by Associate Professor Dr Jaya Seelan Sathiya Seelan. This discovery not only enhances our understanding of fungal diversity but also contributes to the conservation efforts by making us aware of what kind of life thrives around us.\Dr. Jaya Seelan explained that the distinctive horn-like structure of Pleurocordyceps cornusynnemata sets it apart from the 26 other Pleurocordyceps species previously documented in regions such as China, Thailand, and Japan. This unique morphological feature provides a clear distinction, classifying it as a new species. Furthermore, Dr. Jaya also noted the team's simultaneous recording of two other fungi, Pleurocordyceps aurantiaca and Pleurocordyceps nipponica, within the same area. Notably, these two species are being reported for the first time in Malaysia, expanding the known fungal landscape of the country. The research team’s collaborative efforts extend beyond UMS, including contributions from Universiti Tun Hussein Onn Malaysia, with valuable participation from Dr. Yap Jing Wei and PhD student Jeremiah Sia Yiao Rong. The project highlights the importance of collaboration between different universities, which plays a major part in this discovery and others. Citizen scientist Elyse Yang also played a crucial role in the discovery, co-discovering the species alongside the UMS team in the Infapro area of Danum Valley. The collaborative spirit, involving both academic researchers and citizen scientists, underscores the collective effort and broad interest in scientific exploration. The project itself involved postgraduate students Muhammad Shahbaz (PhD candidate) and Firdza Zulkarnain Mohadden (Master’s student). Through their involvement, they gained experience in the field, contributing to their future studies and understanding. The work done by these students adds to the discovery and contributes to the future of the field.\The UMS vice-chancellor, Professor Datuk Dr. Kasim Mansor, acknowledged the achievement, stating that it reflects UMS’s ‘Brain of Borneo’ vision. This discovery showcases the capacity of local scientists to spearhead high-impact research capable of drawing international attention and making significant contributions to the field of taxonomy and biodiversity research. The discovery of Pleurocordyceps cornusynnemata has significant implications for our understanding of fungal diversity and ecosystems within the Danum Valley and beyond. Further studies are likely to reveal additional insights into the ecological roles and interactions of this new species, as well as its broader distribution. The discovery also serves as a crucial reminder of the importance of conservation efforts in protecting these unique and valuable ecosystems. The scientific community and conservationists alike are paying attention, as the discovery of a new species brings recognition to the Danum Valley and the biodiversity it holds. This finding will hopefully encourage more research and conservation efforts in the region, ensuring the ongoing preservation of this remarkable area for future generations





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Fungus Biodiversity Danum Valley UMS Malaysia Taxonomy New Species Conservation

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