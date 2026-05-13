New Finding for Lacunar Strokes: Widened Arteries Could Be Cause

According to a study, lacunar strokes, a type of stroke not caused by blocked arteries, may be caused by widened arteries in the brain, causing damage to the tiny blood vessels. The study indicates a potential link between widened arteries and lacunar strokes, which could help develop new treatments for these strokes.

Contrary to the usual cause of strokes, which are due to blocked arteries or bleeding, lacunar strokes appear to be caused by widened arteries . Researchers have pinpointed the potential cause of a type of stroke suffered by hundreds of thousands of people around the world every year, which could explain why widely-used treatments do not work.

The discovery could also help pave the way for new treatments for lacunar strokes, which are caused by damage to the tiny blood vessels deep within the brain. They can lead to people developing problems with thinking, memory, movement, and ultimately, dementia. Unlike ischaemic strokes, which are caused by a blocked blood vessel, experts suggest lacunar strokes may be caused by the widening of arteries in the brain





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Brain Strokes Widened Arteries Treatment Existing Drugs

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