New e-Police Platform Proposed for Digital Accident Reporting

A proposed amendment to traffic laws would allow motorists to report accidents online via a new e-Police platform, eliminating the need to visit a police station. The Ministry of Transport says the 24/7 digital system will save time and money, especially for those with undrivable vehicles, while ensuring secure data handling. The existing legal requirement for in-person reporting will be updated, though the 24-hour reporting window will likely stay. Public opinion is divided between convenience and security concerns.

Mot orists in [Country] may soon have the option to file police accident reports online, eliminating the necessity to visit a police station in person. A proposed legislative amendment, scheduled to be introduced in parliament on Monday, seeks to establish a dedicated e-Police online platform-likely accompanied by a mobile application by 2026-for the sole purpose of digital incident reporting.

This system would operate around the clock, seven days a week, allowing drivers to submit reports entirely digitally following a collision. The Ministry of Transport (MoT) highlights that this initiative will spare vehicle owners the expense and inconvenience of traveling to a police station, a significant benefit particularly when their car is damaged and undrivable.

Furthermore, the agency assures that the platform will incorporate robust security measures to protect user data and ensure the systematic recording of all reports. The current legal framework, under Section 52 of the relevant act, mandates physical presence at a police station for report filing; this provision will be revised to accommodate the new digital method.

However, the statutory requirement to submit a report within 24 hours of an accident is expected to remain unchanged. The shift to digital reporting reflects a broader governmental push toward digitizing public services, aiming to increase accessibility and efficiency while maintaining legal compliance. Public reaction remains mixed; while many welcome the convenience, others express concerns about data security and the potential loss of personal interaction with law enforcement officers.

The government must address these apprehensions through transparent communication and demonstrable security protocols to foster trust in the new system. Ultimately, the success of the e-Police platform will hinge on its user-friendliness, reliability, and the public's confidence in its integrity. Over to you now - will the new e-Police platform be more convenient to you, or would you still prefer making a report the old-fashioned way for security's sake? Let us know in the comments.

After trying to pursue a career in product design, Jonathan Lee decided to make the sideways jump into the world of car journalism instead. He therefore appreciates the aesthetic appeal of a car, but for him, the driving experience is still second to none





paultan / 🏆 22. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

E-Police Digital Accident Reporting Online Police Report Mot Traffic Law Amendment Section 52 Vehicle Collision Government Digitization

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Philippines says floating platform removed from Scarborough ShoalPETALING JAYA: Men's singles shuttler Lee Zii Jia has made an early exit from the Macau Open when he was sent packing in the opening round on Wednesday (June 17).

Read more »

633 child support arrears cases recorded over 10 years via Telenisa platformA total of 633 child support arrears cases were recorded over a decade from complaints received from women through the Telenisa platform. These cases represent 30% of 2,110 reports related to child claim issues in Syariah courts from 2016 to 2025. Other cases received include guardianship (490), child custody (333), child adoption (107), child registration (94) and issues of children born out of wedlock (86). Reasons for arrears include insufficient support, unemployed fathers, absent ex-husbands, and failure to pay, totalling 440 cases in the decade. SIS Forum (Malaysia) Executive Director Rozana Isa stated that the data consistently shows women's ongoing difficulties in obtaining child support and facing obstacles in the court process, calling for sustained policy attention and systemic improvements.

Read more »

Over 1,500 SMEs Gathered At CTOS SME Biz Day 2026 To Explore Funding & Growth OpportunitiesCTOS also introduced CMX, its next-generation credit intelligence platform designed for businesses.

Read more »

Genesis to introduce bespoke architecture for EVs, hybrids; first model on new platform to debut 2027Hyundai Motor Group luxury brand, Genesis will be introducing a bespoke platform for its vehicles next year in order to further differentiate itself as a premium brand, Autocar has reported. The upcoming platform will be …

Read more »