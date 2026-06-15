New detection technologies offer hope but cannot yet replace speed limits for protecting right whales

Satellite tags, thermal imaging and acoustic monitors are being tested to prevent ship strikes on endangered North Atlantic right whales, yet experts say they are not yet a viable substitute for existing seasonal speed restrictions.

Capt Mark Leach and Mackenzie Meier, a researcher with the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, retrieve a glider robot used to monitor the presence of whales off the coast of Harwich Port Massachusetts.

Innovative systems designed to keep ships from striking North Atlantic right whales are being tested while the Trump administration reviews whether they can replace the long‑standing seasonal speed limits for large vessels. Trackers that ping satellites each time a whale surfaces for air, thermal cameras that detect the animals day and night, and acoustic devices that listen for their calls are among the emerging tools that could help protect the world's last surviving North Atlantic right whales from collisions, a leading cause of mortality.

Scientists say the technologies show great promise but each faces limitations and would require massive resources to deploy on a scale large enough to substitute for broad, mandatory speed restrictions. North Atlantic right whales are among the most endangered species in the United States. Whaling reduced their numbers to a few hundred and since 2017 the species has been listed as experiencing an unusual mortality event with an elevated number of dead or injured individuals.

Only about 380 animals are thought to remain. Vessel strikes and entanglement in fishing gear are the two primary threats, and climate change is pushing the whales into new feeding areas where they encounter more traffic and gear. The whales stay close to the coast, often swim near the surface and lack a dorsal fin, making them difficult for ship crews to see.

NOAA Fisheries has concluded that even a single human‑caused death per year is too many for a population this small. Since 2008, vessels 65 feet or longer have been required to travel no faster than ten knots in certain coastal zones during specific months. The Biden administration tried to expand the protected zones and lower the size threshold to 35 feet, but industry opposition halted the effort.

In March the Trump administration announced a review of the speed limits and said it was considering replacing them with technology‑based management areas to reduce regulatory and economic burdens. The public comment period closed on June 2. Industry groups have welcomed the idea, arguing that ten‑knot limits slow transit and raise fuel costs for recreational boats. They claim that regulations written two decades ago should be updated to reflect modern technology such as smartphones and satellite tracking.

However, scientists warn that the geographic scale of monitoring and the cost of outfitting vessels with detection systems make a complete replacement of speed limits impractical at this time





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