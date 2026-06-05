New Creatures and Skills in Niantic/Capcom's Upcoming Halcyon Crimsonbolts Season

The upcoming 10th season of Niantic/Capcom's mobile game features two anticipated creatures - Stygian Zingore and Shogun Ceanataur. Additionally, players can expect Riftborne Bazelgeuse and Velkhana, an Elder Dragon, to join the fray. The season will run from June 18 to the fall, with some creatures temporarily disappearing from the field.

Its upcoming 10th season is titled Halcyon Crimsonbolts , and it features two anticipated creatures – Stygian Zingore and Shogun Ceanataur . As for other new creatures , fans can expect Riftborne Bazelgeuse to join the fray.

Like the previous invasion monster, Deviljho, Scopely is giving fans a break and putting the creature on the field for a limited time to kick off the season running from June 18 to the fall. The other variant monster coming in the summer is Riftborne Mizutsune, which could finally give players another viable water weapon that they can rank up beyond Grade 10. Lastly, players will have a new Elder Dragon to slay.

Velkhana, the dangerous ice dragon, is joining the fold. And with any new season, some creatures will be temporarily disappear from the field. Players can unlock Almudron, Viper Tobi-Kadachi and Seregios by completing a questline. With any new monster, players have a chance to craft new gear with Shogun Ceanatur and Stygian Zinogre and they come with five new skills: Weapon’s elemental attack power increases for a few seconds after activating a Special Skill.

Increases damage of Slicing/Slicing Fire/Slicing Water/Slicing Thunder/Slicing Ice/Slicing Dragon Ammo. Vital WaterRiftborne Bazelguese introduces a new wrinkle to weapons. Unlike other armaments in, Bazelguese’s gear each has a different skill, and that plays a factor in the build type. I’m the most interested in how Switch Axe, with a Burst Level 2, will work, especially with new Riftborne materials that unlock style customisation.

As for Velkhana, the Elder Dragon will appear in Season 10 Wave 2, which is a few weeks away. That gives players time to power up their gear to protect from ice attacks and build up gear emphasising Thunder, Fire and Dragon elements that can deal more damage





staronline / 🏆 4. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Niantic Capcom Mobile Game Halcyon Crimsonbolts Stygian Zingore Shogun Ceanataur Riftborne Bazelgeuse Velkhana Elder Dragon New Season New Creatures New Skills New Gear New Build Types New Materials New Style Customisation New Elemental Attack Power New Damage New Ice Attacks New Thunder Fire And Dragon Elements New Burst Level 2 New Riftborne Materials New Build Types New Style Customisation New Elemental Attack Power New Damage New Ice Attacks New Thunder Fire And Dragon Elements New Burst Level 2 New Riftborne Materials

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Perlis ruler urges state to pursue high-impact investments, explore new revenue sources for sustainable growthKANGAR, June 3 — The Perlis state government must explore innovative approaches suited to local potential to address increasingly complex economic challenges, said the Raja of...

Read more »

Visual artist Yau Bee Ling revisits 35 years of practice in new monographPresident Donald Trump signed an executive order on oversight of artificial intelligence Tuesday, less than two weeks after postponing a White House ceremony over his concerns that a similar policy could dull America's technological edge.

Read more »

Tesla Approved Body Collision Center - Hap Seng opens two new repair facilities in Melaka and KuchingHap Seng Body & Paint now expands to three Tesla Approved Body Shop. The latest facilities in Melaka and Kuching are now officially designated as Tesla Approved Collision Centers. Meanwhile, the flagship center in Shah …

Read more »

Analysis-US tech stocks' market dominance reaches new heights and presents new risksMANCHESTER, England, June ⁠3 (Reuters) - Napoli have signed Denmark ⁠striker Rasmus Hojlund from Manchester United ‌on a permanent deal for a 50 million euros ($58.08 million) fee after a successful loan spell, ​both clubs announced on ⁠Wednesday.

Read more »