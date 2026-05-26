New Blue Octopus Discovered in Deep Waters of Galapagos Islands

Researchers from the Charles Darwin Foundation discovered a new species of blue pygmy octopus off the Galapagos Islands, which is no bigger than a golf ball and lives nearly 1,800 metres below the water's surface.

An undated handout picture released on May 22, 2026, by the Charles Darwin Foundation shows a newly discovered blue pygmy octopus off the Galapagos Islands .

Patrolling the deep waters of the Galapagos Islands, researchers encountered a new octopus no bigger than a golf ball, a discovery that is not so rare for an animal that remains as mysterious as ever. The team from the Charles Darwin Foundation had just discovered a new species of octopus nearly 1,800 metres (5,900 feet) below the water's surface, according to research published on Monday.

The new species, named Microeledone galapagensis, stands out for reasons other than its blue hue, which is believed to be the rarest colour in nature. The octopus appears to be the runt of the Megaleledonidae family, whose members are normally much larger and live in the Southern Ocean surrounding Antarctica. Even among other species with short little arms and a single sucker row, its colouration and smooth skin on the back surface separate it.

Surprisingly, it is not uncommon to find new species of octopus in the deep sea -- particularly in areas that have not been well explored, which is a massive amount of the ocean floor. The first sighting of the new blue octopus was made in 2015 near Darwin Island, named after the English scientist whose visit to the Galapagos helped him form the theory of evolution





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Blue Pygmy Octopus Galapagos Islands Deep Sea New Species CT Scans 3D Model Colouration Sucker Row Colour Pattern Light Emission Predators Explored Areas Pacific Ocean Theory Of Evolution

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Smaller than a golf ball and bright blue: New octopus species found 1,800m underwaterPARIS, May 25 — On the ocean floor near the Galapagos Islands, a submersible controlled by scientists came across a mysterious octopus as blue as the ocean and no bigger than a...

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