New Bakun-Murum Health Clinic to Enhance Healthcare Access in Sarawak

A new health clinic in the Belaga district of Sarawak, built through a partnership between the Health Ministry and Sarawak Energy, will provide essential outpatient services to about 13,000 residents and reduce travel for medical care.

The Health Ministry of Malaysia and Sarawak Energy Bhd have signed a memorandum of understanding to construct a new health clinic in the Belaga district of Sarawak .

The Bakun-Murum Health Clinic will be located at Murum Junction and will include four residential quarters and a support block. The project is built on land owned by the Federal Lands Commissioner and is expected to be completed within the next 24 months. Sarawak Energy will be responsible for the construction, while the Health Ministry will manage and operate the facility once it is finished. The clinic is designed to serve approximately 100 patients daily, providing essential outpatient services.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad highlighted that the facility will significantly improve healthcare access for around 13,000 residents in the Belaga district. It will also serve Sarawak Energy employees working at the nearby Bakun and Murum hydroelectric plants. The minister emphasized that the clinic will reduce the need for long-distance travel to obtain medical care, enabling residents to receive follow-up treatments and other health services locally.

Sarawak Energy's representative, Bunyak Lunyong, CEO of SEB Power, described the project as a meaningful development for the community. He noted that it reflects the company's commitment to supporting local needs by enhancing healthcare infrastructure. The collaboration between the public and private sectors is expected to bring lasting benefits to the region.

The signing ceremony was attended by several officials, including Deputy Digital Minister Datuk Wilson Ugak Kumbong, Sarawak Utility and Telecommunication Minister Datuk Liwan Lagang, and Health Ministry Director-General Datuk Dr Mahathar Abd Wahab





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