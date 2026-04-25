New Anti-Corruption Chief Appointed in Malaysia: Former High Court Judge Takes the Reins

Datuk Seri Abdul Halim Aman, a former High Court judge, has been appointed as the new Commissioner of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), effective May 13th. This marks a shift in leadership and a new approach to combating corruption in Malaysia.

Malaysia has a new leader at the helm of its anti-corruption agency. Datuk Seri Abdul Halim Aman , a distinguished former High Court judge, has been officially appointed as the new Commissioner of the Malaysia n Anti-Corruption Commission ( MACC ), with his tenure beginning on May 13th.

This appointment marks the end of Tan Sri Azam Baki’s leadership, as his contract concludes on May 12th. The decision was formally approved by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Ibrahim, following a recommendation put forth by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, adhering to the stipulations outlined in subsection 5(1) of the MACC Act 2009. The announcement was made public today, April 25th, by Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar, the Chief Secretary to the Government.

Shamsul Azri expressed the government’s confidence in Abdul Halim’s ability to bolster governance, enhance public trust, and vigorously pursue the anti-corruption agenda for the betterment of the nation, citing his extensive experience and unwavering integrity as key assets. The significance of this appointment lies in Abdul Halim’s background.

Unlike previous MACC chiefs who rose through the ranks of the agency, the police force, or the Attorney General’s Chambers, Abdul Halim is a jurist – a professional deeply rooted in the impartial application of law and the principles of judicial independence. This deliberate choice to appoint an outsider signals a strong emphasis on legal credibility and a desire for institutional distance from the existing MACC structure.

It means the new commissioner enters the role without pre-existing internal allegiances, potentially allowing for a fresh perspective and unbiased approach. However, whether this translates into a substantially different enforcement strategy remains to be observed. Abdul Halim’s career spans over four decades within Malaysia’s judicial and legal services. Born in Melaka in 1957, he obtained his law degree from the University of Malaya in 1982 and later earned a Master of Laws from the University of Hull in 1996.

He progressively advanced through the legal system, serving as a magistrate, Sessions Court judge, senior federal counsel, and deputy public prosecutor for nearly 22 years. He also held crucial positions such as Pahang State Legal Adviser and head of the Research Division at the Office of the Chief Justice. His judicial career began with his appointment as a judicial commissioner in 2005, followed by his elevation to High Court judge in 2007.

He served in various courts across Malaysia, including Penang, Johor Bahru, and Shah Alam, before retiring in March 2023 upon reaching the mandatory retirement age. The King’s active involvement in the selection process underscores the importance placed on the MACC chief’s role.

Sultan Ibrahim had previously stated his intention to personally participate in choosing the new leader, highlighting the critical function of the MACC in maintaining its effectiveness as the nation’s primary institution for combating corruption, abuse of power, and misconduct. While the handover appears seamless on paper, the incoming commissioner inherits an agency actively engaged in several investigations. Notably, the recent freezing of Padini Holdings’ bank accounts under anti-money laundering legislation, revealed just before the appointment announcement, is one such case.

This appointment also arrives amidst growing criticism of the outgoing chief, with a protest planned for today, April 25th, at Dataran Merdeka. The timing of these events adds another layer of complexity to the transition. The new commissioner will be tasked with navigating these ongoing investigations while simultaneously addressing public concerns and rebuilding trust in the agency.

The appointment of a judge, rather than a career anti-corruption officer, represents a significant shift in approach and a potential opportunity for a renewed focus on legal principles and judicial independence within the MACC. The success of this new direction will depend on Abdul Halim Aman’s ability to effectively lead the agency, address ongoing challenges, and restore public confidence in its ability to combat corruption





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MACC Anti-Corruption Malaysia Abdul Halim Aman Azam Baki

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