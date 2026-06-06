New Accreditation Body for TVET Qualifications

Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, the Deputy Prime Minister and chairman of TVET National Council, announced the establishment of a new accreditation body to elevate TVET qualifications. The new body will focus on assessing TVET qualifications without disrupting the processes currently conducted by MQA and JPK.

A new accreditation body akin to the Malaysian Qualifications Agency ( MQA ) is being established to elevate TVET qualifications, says Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi. The Deputy Prime Minister and chairman of TVET National Council said such a body is needed because MQA focuses too much on academics and the Skills Development Department ( JPK ) focuses only on skills.

He said that this new body will not disrupt MQA or the JPK accreditations, as this new body will only be assessing TVET qualifications. He discussed this with the Director-General (DG) and the Secretary-General of the Higher Education Ministry just now. They have submitted the proposal and will follow up with MQA and JPK regarding this new body. He is confident that due to foreign direct investment (FDI), we now have a very strong demand for a technical workforce.

Therefore, we need to engage directly with these investors so that the courses offered are aligned with what they require, rather than us creating courses based on what we think is needed. This is highly suitable for meeting the supply and demand of the workforce in our country





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TVET MQA JPK Accreditation Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) Technical Workforce Industry Recognition Talent Matching Work-Based Learning (WBL) Apprenticeships Industrial Internships Talent Development Initiatives

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