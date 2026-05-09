Netizens Divided Over Viral Post on Penampang District Council's Parking Compound

A viral post involving a parking compound issued by the district council in Penampang has sparked a discussion among netizens. The post highlighted the validity of the compound based on the alleged car parked outside a designated parking area, but some users expressed doubts, questioning the response given by the enforcement officer. The discussion continued online, with users calling for both sides to handle the matter calmly and professionally.

PENAMPANG : Netizens were divided over a viral post involving a parking compound issued by the district council in Penampang . The post highlighted the validity of the compound based on the alleged car parked outside a designated parking area.

However, several users expressed doubts, questioning the response given by the enforcement officer and urging for more professionalism from both parties involved. The discussion continued online with users calling for calm and respectful handling of the matter





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Penampang District Council Parking Compound Social Media Post Commenters Vehicle Parked Outside A Designated Parking Ar Parking Regulations Apply Even Without Obstruc Alleged Response Given By The Enforcement Offi Professionalism From Both Parties Involved

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