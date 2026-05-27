Netherlands Include Memphis Depay and Jurrien Timber in World Cup Squad Despite Fitness Concerns

The Netherlands have included Memphis Depay and Jurrien Timber in their World Cup squad despite concerns over their fitness. The squad also includes other experienced players and young talents, and it will be interesting to see how they perform in the tournament.

The Netherlands ' top scorer Memphis Depay and Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber were included in the country's squad for next month's World Cup despite concerns over their fitness.

Depay, who has been struggling with thigh and calf injuries, made only two substitute appearances for his Brazilian club Corinthians in the past two months. The Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman also picked Timber, who returned to training at his club this week ahead of Saturday's Champions League final. Timber was forced off in the win over Everton in mid-March and subsequently missed Arsenal's last 14 games in all competitions with a groin problem.

Despite knee surgery in January, Justin Kluivert has also been given a vote of confidence and was among the first players to report for training at the Dutch camp in Zeist on Monday. West Ham United's Crysencio Summerville and Sunderland goalkeeper Robin Roefs are both uncapped, while there was a surprise return for midfielder Marten de Roon, who won the last of his 42 caps two years ago.

The Dutch play World Cup warm-up games against Algeria in Rotterdam on June 3 and Uzbekistan in New York on June 8 before heading to the World Cup. The Netherlands' squad for the World Cup includes goalkeepers Mark Flekken, Robin Roefs, and Bart Verbruggen, defenders Nathan Ake, Denzel Dumfries, Jorrel Hato, Jurrien Timber, Micky van de Ven, Virgil van Dijk, and Jan Paul van Hecke, midfielders Frenkie de Jong, Marten de Roon, Ryan Gravenberch, Justin Kluivert, Teun Koopmeiners, Tijjani Reijnders, Guus Til, Quinten Timber, and Mats Wieffer, and forwards Brian Brobbey, Memphis Depay, Cody Gakpo, Noa Lang, Donyell Malen, Crysencio Summerville, and Wout Weghorst.

The squad is a mix of experienced players and young talents, and it will be interesting to see how they perform in the World Cup. The Netherlands are looking to make a strong impression in the tournament, and with this squad, they have a good chance of doing so. The team will face Algeria in Rotterdam on June 3 and Uzbekistan in New York on June 8 before heading to the World Cup.

The Netherlands are looking to make a strong impression in the tournament, and with this squad, they have a good chance of doing so. The squad is a mix of experienced players and young talents, and it will be interesting to see how they perform in the World Cup. The Netherlands are looking to make a strong impression in the tournament, and with this squad, they have a good chance of doing so.

The team will face Algeria in Rotterdam on June 3 and Uzbekistan in New York on June 8 before heading to the World Cup. The Netherlands are looking to make a strong impression in the tournament, and with this squad, they have a good chance of doing so





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Memphis Depay Jurrien Timber Netherlands World Cup Squad Fitness Concerns

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