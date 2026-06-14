Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman and Frenkie de Jong during the press conference

The Netherlands are putting pressure on themselves to go far in the World Cup, but are not looking beyond their opening Group F encounter against Japan in Dallas on Sunday. Key striker Memphis Depay is fit and in contention to start on Sunday and Koeman has already selected his team. Bart Verbruggen is also fit and Koeman named his preference in terms of the goalkeepers in his squad. The Netherlands have a good impression of the Japanese team and know where their opportunities will lie. They are not afraid of their opponent, but respect them.

The Netherlands are putting pressure on themselves to go far in the World Cup , says coach Ronald Koeman , but are not looking beyond their opening Group F encounter against Japan in Dallas on Sunday as they hunt down the elusive trophy.

The Dutch have been to the World Cup final three times before, the last time in 2010, but lost on each occasion and come into this edition among the leading contenders again. Key striker Memphis Depay is fit and in contention to start on Sunday and Koeman says he has already selected his team. Bart Verbruggen is also fit and Koeman named his preference in terms of the goalkeepers in his squad.

The Netherlands have a good impression of the Japanese team and know where their opportunities will lie. They are not afraid of their opponent, but respect them





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Netherlands World Cup Ronald Koeman Frenkie De Jong Japan Dallas Arlington Texas U.S. June 13 Reuters Memphis Depay Bart Verbruggen Mark Flekken Robin Roefs Japanese Team Opportunities Respect

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