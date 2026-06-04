The Netherlands' 1-0 home defeat by Algeria in their World Cup warm-up was a wake-up call before they head to the U.S. for next week's tournament start, coach Ronald Koeman said. The North Africans snatched a late winner on the eve of the Dutch squad's departure for New York, where they have another friendly against World Cup debutants Uzbekistan on Monday. The Netherlands will be looking to make a strong impression in the Asean Hyundai Cup starting on July 24, which will feature teams from Southeast Asia and provide an opportunity for the Netherlands to test their skills against new opponents.

The Netherlands ' 1-0 home defeat by Algeria in their World Cup warm-up on Wednesday was a wake-up call before they head to the U.S. for next week's tournament start, coach Ronald Koeman said.

The North Africans snatched a late winner on the eve of the Dutch squad's departure for New York, where they have another friendly against World Cup debutants Uzbekistan on Monday. Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman reacts REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw. The eighth-ranked Dutch dominated the opening 25 minutes against fellow World Cup qualifiers Algeria and had several good chances but then let matters slip.

Because you don't put the game to bed within those first 25 minutes, you end up playing against yourselves, Koeman said. If you get four or five clear chances, you have to score. And even if that doesn't happen, it shouldn't become a problem. But after that, we started making things more difficult for ourselves.

At times we lacked aggression and were simply too nice. Algeria's Feyenoord winger Anis Hadj Moussa, playing on his home ground, netted the winner four minutes from time to dampen the Dutch squad's mood ahead of their departure on Thursday. Asked if it was better to suffer a defeat in the build-up rather than at the World Cup, Koeman replied, No. Winning always gives you a certain feeling. Losing is simply bad.

We certainly don't need to panic now, but we do need to dot the i's and cross the t's again. You could call it a wake-up call, he said. It's the soccer fiesta season, all right: After the 2026 World Cup, it's time for the Asean Hyundai Cup starting on July 24. The Netherlands' loss came as they prepare to face the United States, led by coach Gregg Berhalter, in their opening match of the 2026 World Cup.

The U.S. team is looking to make a strong impression in the tournament, having failed to advance to the knockout stage in the 2018 World Cup. The Asean Hyundai Cup, which will take place in July, will feature teams from Southeast Asia and will provide an opportunity for the Netherlands to test their skills against new opponents.

The tournament will be a key part of the Netherlands' preparations for the 2026 World Cup, and they will be looking to make a strong impression. The Asean Hyundai Cup will be a key test for the Netherlands as they look to improve their performance in the World Cup. The tournament will provide an opportunity for the Netherlands to test their skills against new opponents and to prepare for the challenges of the 2026 World Cup.

The Netherlands will be looking to make a strong impression in the tournament, and they will be hoping to make a good start to the 2026 World Cup. The Asean Hyundai Cup will be a key part of the Netherlands' preparations for the 2026 World Cup, and they will be looking to make a strong impression. The Netherlands will be facing a number of teams from Southeast Asia, including Vietnam, Malaysia, and Indonesia.

The team will be looking to make a strong impression in the tournament and to prepare for the challenges of the 2026 World Cup. The Asean Hyundai Cup will be a key test for the Netherlands as they look to improve their performance in the World Cup. The tournament will provide an opportunity for the Netherlands to test their skills against new opponents and to prepare for the challenges of the 2026 World Cup.

The Netherlands will be looking to make a strong impression in the tournament, and they will be hoping to make a good start to the 2026 World Cup.





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