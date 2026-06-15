Netherlands and Japan Share the Spoils in Thrilling 2-2 Draw at World Cup

The Netherlands and Japan played out a thrilling 2-2 draw in their opening match of the 2026 World Cup, with both teams showing impressive attacking football and determination to win. The match was a game of two halves, with the Netherlands taking the lead in the first half before Japan equalised and then took the lead themselves in the second half. The Dutch were eventually pegged back by Japan's second equaliser, which was scored by substitute Koki Ogawa in the 88th minute.

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group F - Netherlands v Japan - Dallas Stadium, Arlington, Texas, U.S. - June 14, 2026 Japan 's Koki Ogawa heads the ball before Daichi Kamada scores their second goal past Netherlands ' Bart Verbruggen REUTERS/Hannah Mckay June 14 - Matches are often described as a game of two halves but seldom has the old cliche been more apt than on Sunday when all the goals in the Netherlands ' 2-2 draw against Japan came in a pulsating second period after a cagey first 45 minutes.

The flowing, attacking football after the break that lit up the Dallas Stadium, and electrified the orange and blue ranks of rival fans under its gigantic roof cover, suggests both teams should feel confident about their chances in the tournament. Three of the goals were scored in a dizzying 13-minute second-half spell that left the Dutch 2-1 ahead until the 88th minute when Japan levelled for the second time with substitute Koki Ogawa's powerful header glancing off the scalp of Daichi Kamada and flying over the dive of goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen.

At the final whistle, even the typically dour Dutch coach Ronald Koeman was all smiles as he shook hands with his Japanese counterpart Hajime Moriyasu. The prospect of a scintillating second period had looked as unlikely as a supporter finding a low-priced stadium ticket at this year's World Cup. Japan started the match showing exactly why they had gone five games before the tournament without conceding a goal, limiting the Netherlands to barely any chances.

Stung into action, Japan drew level within six minutes as Keito Nakamura fired in an equaliser before Crysencio Summerville restored the lead for the Oranje in the 64th with a low shot that went in off the woodwork. The Netherlands had looked set to take firm control of Group F until Kamada's late equaliser, which was a bit fortuitous but also fully deserved for the Samurai Blue as they battled back into the game for a second time.

Much attention before kick-off had focused on Koeman's decision to start with Donyell Malen as the spearhead of his attack, leaving record scorer Memphis Depay - who had been declared fully fit after an injury - on the bench. While Malen did not score, he did enough to suggest he will get the nod from Koeman again.

The AS Roma striker, who was joint second-top scorer in Italy's Serie A last season, forced Japan keeper Zion Suzuki into a smart save in the third minute. Malen also created a couple of other chances for himself against Japan's solid backline before he was replaced by Depay with 20 minutes left.

For Japan, finding a way to equalise twice against the three-times World Cup finalists suggests they have the strength of character that will be needed further ahead at the finals. Off-form Sweden and defensively strong Tunisia are the other teams in Group F. After that, five-times world champions Brazil and 2022 semi-finalists Morocco are likely to await in the first knockout round for the winners and runners-up of the group





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